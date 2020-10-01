Schafer era begins at Augie with businesslike practice

No matter when it happened, it became obvious that the start of the college basketball season was going to bring changes.

Little did anyone know back in March when the COVID-19 pandemic struck that the changes facing the Augustana College men’s basketball team were going to be so drastic.

Amid pandemic-forced requirements, the Vikings opened the Steve Schafer era on Thursday with an unusual, but effective, workout at the Carver Center. It was officially the first day NCAA Division III teams could practice and marked the first time in 22 years that Grey Giovanine was not running that practice for Augie’s men’s basketball program as Giovanine retired in June.

By all accounts, it was a successful opening.

“It was awesome,” said Schafer summing up his first practice as Vikings’ head coach, which lasted just under two hours. “Great energy. Great effort. The guys listened and really picked up on things, so I thought it was a great first day.”

Practicing amid COVID-19 restrictions made for a unique first day. The 16 available players enjoyed being in new practice gear and wore an assortment of face coverings for the entire time they were on the floor — before, during and after practice.