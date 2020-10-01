Schafer era begins at Augie with businesslike practice

No matter when it happened, it became obvious that the start of the college basketball season was going to bring changes.
Little did anyone know back in March when the COVID-19 pandemic struck that the changes facing the Augustana College men’s basketball team were going to be so drastic.
Amid pandemic-forced requirements, the Vikings opened the Steve Schafer era on Thursday with an unusual, but effective, workout at the Carver Center. It was officially the first day NCAA Division III teams could practice and marked the first time in 22 years that Grey Giovanine was not running that practice for Augie’s men’s basketball program as Giovanine retired in June.
By all accounts, it was a successful opening.
“It was awesome,” said Schafer summing up his first practice as Vikings’ head coach, which lasted just under two hours. “Great energy. Great effort. The guys listened and really picked up on things, so I thought it was a great first day.”
Practicing amid COVID-19 restrictions made for a unique first day. The 16 available players enjoyed being in new practice gear and wore an assortment of face coverings for the entire time they were on the floor — before, during and after practice.
The bunch was also split into two pods and spent much of the practice doing work as separate groups to meet social distancing requirements. They were brought together as the expected varsity players walked through their introduction to the new offense and the youngsters watched from a safe distance near midcourt.
There was no live scrimmaging.
“Obviously, we had masks and everything with the whole COVID situation; that in itself is making things a lot different,” said senior guard Jack Jelen. “There is a lot of similarities, too, between Coach G and Coach Schafer, who obviously played for him. He’s got a lot of the same defensive and offensive tendencies.”
A lot of time was spent working the basics — mostly offensive drills — ahead of a good portion of practice spent introducing new offensive schemes.
That was a huge change from the tack Schafer usually takes.
“Normally, we would have gone defense right away because that’s what our program is about — defend, rebound and run,” said Schafer. “We really want to set the tone early on defensively, but because we can’t do any sort of live action, it’s hard to do a lot of defense early on. We are going to do defense (Friday), but it’s going to be basics.
“We felt as a staff that because of the restrictions, it’s going to be easier to put the offense in 5-on-0 than it would be defense.”
Another huge difference was the makeup of the team. Only six players — Jelen, Matt Hanushewsky, Justin Bottorff, Daniel Carr, Luke Johnson and Jacob Schwerbrock — with varsity experience are back with the program.
Redshirt freshman guard Carter Duwa was back on the floor after missing the majority of last season after needing shoulder surgery in December. Carr was relegated to watching the workout as he recovers from a recent minor knee procedure that is expected to keep him out through this month.
With so few returners and a bunch of new faces, the pace was a little slower as an emphasis was put on teaching and learning.
“I’d say it was a slower tempo, but once we’re going, we’re going full speed,” said Schwerbrock, a junior center who prepped at Wethersfield. “You have to adapt to sitting here, listening and soaking in all the new information so we can go full speed and attack.”
This practice was much quieter — and that had little to do with the masks. Schafer was very matter-of-fact in his approach and much less animated than his predecessor.
Schafer interjected some enthusiasm at one point, lauding his team after a short water break.
“You’re doing a great job,” he said, encouraging them during a business-like workout that lacked a lot of enthusiasm.
Schafer pointed that out as he broke the practice.
“The effort was pretty good,” he said as the team stood socially distanced in the middle of the floor. “The energy and ability to communicate have to get better.”
No matter who was running practice, just getting back on the floor gave the players a chance to experience a bit of normalcy in their lives.
“We tried to do what we could during the off-season, but it’s really a relief to be out here with all the guys,” said Schwerbrock of being back to practice. “It feels great.”
