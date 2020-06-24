Schafer excited to be back home with Augie job

New Augustana men's basketball coach Steve Schafer admitted he never envisioned being in the coaching profession when he was growing up.
And now he finds himself in the unusual position of following the guy who turned his life on a different path 20 years ago.
The 41-year-old Augustana graduate is returning to his home as the 16th known coach of the storied Viking program. He accepted what he called his dream job on Tuesday to replace Grey Giovanine, who retired last month after a successful 21-year run at the Augie helm.
“I got a chance to play for Coach G one year and then when I got hurt, had a chance to coach for him for one year,” said Schafer, who earned his B.A. in speech communications before getting his masters degree in sports management from Wayne State University in Nebraska. “I owe everything to him in terms of my career. I wasn't planning on coaching basketball when I was going to college. He got that bug in my ear and got that going for me. I owe him a lot in terms of getting into the profession.”
This will be Schafer's fifth coaching stop of his career and the Batavia, Ill., prep said it was a cherished opportunity to come “home,” as he said. He comes from Benedictine-Mesa, an NAIA school in Arizona where he was both head men's basketball coach and athletic director.
As Schafer said in a phone conversation on Wednesday, he knows the program carries high expectations. He obviously knows the history of the program as he rattled off Giovanine's recent accomplishments and those of the program that date back over 100 years.
It can be a daunting situation to walk into and Schafer understands that.
“It's definitely big shoes to fill,” he said. “If anybody knows me and knows some of the jobs I've had here in the past, I fear nothing. Failure is not an option and we're going to keep driving this thing forward.
“I think it's set up to win a national title and that's going to be our goal – the same as it was every single year coach Giovanine was head coach. I'm fired up to get going and get started and continue to achieve some great things for the college and the program.”
Schafer admitted that a lot of his basketball philosophy can be traced back to his first season on the bench as a student-assistant during the 2000-01 season when the Vikings logged a 17-8 record and the first of Giovanine's 20 straight winning seasons.
He admitted that his basic principles of the game mirror his mentor's in that his teams will focus on defense, rebounding and running – “but we may do it with a little different style,” Schafer admitted.
Giovanine's bulldog intensity may not have totally worn off on Schafer, but the passion for the game is comparable.
“I've been following the program for coach's 21 years,” admitted Schafer. “The things they've been able to accomplish have just been phenomenal with regards to the success that they've had.
“I'm really fired up to get to be a part of that and hopefully carry on the legacy and traditions. I'm very familiar with the culture that's been built and the success that they've had. It's just exciting.”
And the Augustana administration is glad to have him, picking Schafer from a final field of four that included another Augie product in Jim Thomas.
“As we went through the search process, I'm always attracted to candidates with previous head coaching experience, particularly at the small-college level,” said Mike Zapolski, Augustana's athletic director. “The fact that Steve has had multiple coaching stops and has different perspectives, but has the Augustana roots as well.
“His recent experience in Arizona was appealing, having so many different administrative responsibilities. … I thought we had four quality candidates that brought different strengths to the table. … At the end of the day, there was a significant amount of consensus around Steve and we're thrilled that he accepted the offer and we're excited to have him here.”
Schafer will be formally introduced at a Tuesday afternoon press conference at Carver Center.
