Schafer excited to be back home with Augie job

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

New Augustana men's basketball coach Steve Schafer admitted he never envisioned being in the coaching profession when he was growing up.

And now he finds himself in the unusual position of following the guy who turned his life on a different path 20 years ago.

The 41-year-old Augustana graduate is returning to his home as the 16th known coach of the storied Viking program. He accepted what he called his dream job on Tuesday to replace Grey Giovanine, who retired last month after a successful 21-year run at the Augie helm.

“I got a chance to play for Coach G one year and then when I got hurt, had a chance to coach for him for one year,” said Schafer, who earned his B.A. in speech communications before getting his masters degree in sports management from Wayne State University in Nebraska. “I owe everything to him in terms of my career. I wasn't planning on coaching basketball when I was going to college. He got that bug in my ear and got that going for me. I owe him a lot in terms of getting into the profession.”

This will be Schafer's fifth coaching stop of his career and the Batavia, Ill., prep said it was a cherished opportunity to come “home,” as he said. He comes from Benedictine-Mesa, an NAIA school in Arizona where he was both head men's basketball coach and athletic director.