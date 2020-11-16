Schafer gets early start on 2021 Viking recruiting class

Taking over a college basketball program in late June is a tough proposition, but that is what Steve Schafer faced when he accepted the men's basketball coaching position at Augustana College.
Coming back to his alma mater was an easy decision for the 2001 Augie grad.
What wasn't quite as easy was picking up the pieces from a fragmented recruiting off-season that had netted just a couple of recruits to a program that graduated six major contributors, including All-CCIW selections Pierson Wofford, Micah Martin and Austin Elledge.
While the status of the 2020-21 season hangs in the balance with the COVID-19 pandemic still causing major issues, Schafer is making sure to get a jump start on the incoming class of 2021.
In an almost unprecedented turn of events, Schafer already has landed commitments from two high school standouts and the school already received tuition deposits from both — something that normally doesn't transpire until May of each year.
“We feel good for what is happening for 2021,” Schafer said. “We're off to a real good start with two good commitments.”
They are both out-of-state recruits.
Nate Williams is a 6-foot-3 wing player out of Cactus Shadows High School in Cave Creek, Ariz. Mario Everett is a 6-1 point guard out of Centaurus High School in Lafayette, Colo. Everett competes in the same league as did current Viking guard Luke Johnson, who is from Longmont, Colo.
Schafer wasn't sure if either would be immediate-impact players as freshmen, but likes what both bring to the program.
“Nate has a ton of upside and needs to get in the weight room and get stronger,” Schafer said. “But he really shoots it, provides length and he's a tough kid, so we're really fired up about his future.
“Mario has a high motor, is a tough kid, hard worker, high academic and comes from a good program and a great family. He is another 'Augustana guy.'"
Augustana has made a concerted effort recently to recruit the state of Colorado — both academically and athletically — and that has shown in the basketball program.
One of the Vikings' top players this year is Daniel Carr, a sophomore out of Highlands Ranch, Colo., who played at Regis Jesuit High School, the same program that produced All-American guard Nolan Ebel, a 2019 Augie graduate.
Schafer said he was recruiting Williams while still coaching at Benedictine-Mesa University prior to replacing Grey Giovanine, who announced his retirement in May.
“Nate is a kid I found out about before I left to come out here and did a home visit with him before I left and developed that relationship,” Schafer said. “He was a kid I knew about before this next stop. … I found out about Mario through some of our contacts in Colorado.
"We're hitting the state hard. We have another handful of kids we're recruiting heavily from there.”
Schafer knows, of course, where much of his recruiting will be done.
“The majority of the guys we're really keying on and are the bread-and-butter of the program are Quad-City and Chicago-land area guys," he said. “We're really fired up about our prospects right now.”
The Vikings will need a huge influx of talent.
On the roster for this season — that is penciled in for a mid-January start for games after a holiday shutdown that begins next week — Augie has one senior, three juniors, five sophomores and seven freshmen.
