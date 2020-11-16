Schafer gets early start on 2021 Viking recruiting class

Schafer wasn't sure if either would be immediate-impact players as freshmen, but likes what both bring to the program.

“Nate has a ton of upside and needs to get in the weight room and get stronger,” Schafer said. “But he really shoots it, provides length and he's a tough kid, so we're really fired up about his future.

“Mario has a high motor, is a tough kid, hard worker, high academic and comes from a good program and a great family. He is another 'Augustana guy.'"

Augustana has made a concerted effort recently to recruit the state of Colorado — both academically and athletically — and that has shown in the basketball program.

One of the Vikings' top players this year is Daniel Carr, a sophomore out of Highlands Ranch, Colo., who played at Regis Jesuit High School, the same program that produced All-American guard Nolan Ebel, a 2019 Augie graduate.

Schafer said he was recruiting Williams while still coaching at Benedictine-Mesa University prior to replacing Grey Giovanine, who announced his retirement in May.