Schafer leaves Augie program after 1 year for private business opportunity

After one season, Augustana College men's basketball coach Steve Schafer is leaving the school.

The 41-year-old informed his staff, players and recruits on Thursday that he was leaving not only his collegiate alma mater but also the coaching profession to get into private business back in Arizona.

“It wasn't anything I was looking for,” said Schafer, who plans on moving back to Gilbert, Ariz., at the end of the month to start his new job in the Phoenix area. “But it's an opportunity financially and professionally that I couldn't pass up. It's unbelievable.”

Schafer coached an extremely young and inexperienced bunch of Vikings bunch to a 7-5 record in a COVID-19-pandemic shortened season. The Vikings placed fourth in the CCIW race with a 6-4 record before winning twice in the altered CCIW Tournament, making it to the semifinals before bowing out.

It was the 21st consecutive season that Augie posted a winning record in the league.

“After a lot of thought, reflection and prayer, and talking to my family, it was just too good to pass up,” said Schafer. “I decided to take it and get out of coaching.”