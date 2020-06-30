Schafer plans to build Augie's future off its past

The new boss hopes to also reconnect with Steve Yount, who was head coach for Schafer's first two years.

Those ties and that history will be a guiding force for the future of the program.

At that same podium just under two months ago, Giovanine announced his retirement from the Viking bench after a historic 21-year run at the school. Giovanine insisted that night that he planned on being the Vikings' biggest supporter from afar, saying that the new guy didn't need his predecessor looking over his shoulder.

Well, Schafer has other ideas. Calling Giovanine “a mentor and great advocate,” the new coach will do some leaning on the old coach — the guy who provided his coaching concepts and philosophies.

“I invited Coach G to be here today,” said the new coach. “But I think he wanted me to have the spotlight.”

And that set the table for a transition that Schafer hopes is a smooth one for what the 2001 Augie graduate calls his “dream job.”

Praising what he calls the best staff in the NCAA Division III ranks with Jessee, Dallas Duwa and Alex Washington, Schafer hopes to benefit from Giovanine's greatness as well.