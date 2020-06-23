Schafer to be named new Augie men's basketball coach

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Information from multiple sources indicates that Augustana’s new men’s basketball coach is former Viking Steve Schafer.

An announcement is expected by the school on Wednesday.

Attempts to reach Schafer Tuesday evening were unsuccessful.

Schafer and fellow Augie alum Jim Thomas were finalists along with California Institute of Technology coach Dr. Oliver Eslinger, and former Illinois Institute of Technology coach Todd Kelly, whose father, Wilbon, played at Augie in the 1970s.

Thomas, head boys coach at Downers Grove North High School, was the only finalist without college coaching experience.

All four finalists were on campus last week to interview for the position, which became vacant when Grey Giovanine retired in May after 21 seasons at the Viking helm.

Schafer has been head men’s basketball coach and athletic director at Benedictine University at Mesa. He was an administrator at the NAIA school for six years and head men’s basketball coach for five years. He accrued a 62-54 record, including a school record number of wins in an 18-12 2018-19 season.