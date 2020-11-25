School-record 20 threes not enough for Panthers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Addition by three will be a common theme this season for a University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball team armed with an arsenal of sharpshooters.
The Panthers simply couldn’t find a way to get up enough shots and come up with enough stops Wednesday during a 93-87 season-opening loss to Western Kentucky.
UNI knocked down a school-record 20 3-pointers on 39 attempts, but was plagued by 17 turnovers. The Hilltoppers thrived in transition and at the free throw line inside an empty Sanford Pentagon on the opening day of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.
Noah Carter knocked down a program single-game record ninth 3-pointer with 48 seconds remaining that made it a three-point game, but a Western Kentucky team that outscored UNI 27-9 at the charity stripe made enough late free throws to preserve its lead.
“We sent them to the line a lot,” said UNI combo guard AJ Green, who played off the point often and matched Carter with a game-high 28 points. “They were shooting free throws in the bonus with 11 minutes in second half. That hurt us and down the stretch there was a few possessions I know personally I would like to get back and make different choices. We’ve just got to learn from it.”
Western Kentucky's Taveion Hollingsworth — a slender and quick 6-foot senior guard — surpassed 1,500 career points in this contest en route to a team-high total of 26 points.
Luke Frampton and Dayvion McKnight, another agile freshman guard, combined for 35 bench points for the Hilltoppers.
“Our attention to detail, we’ve got a lot to learn from this game,” said Tywhon Pickford, a senior looking to fill a role as UNI's top defensive stopper. “We gave up a handful of easy points that we can take away and correct. We’ll get looking at some film and I know our guys are quick learners so we’ll correct that moving forward.”
Western Kentucky used runs of 10 and 14 points during a first half in which UNI turned the ball over 12 times to take a 39-31 lead into intermission.
“We made some passing mistakes in the first half. We had some defensive mistakes and we didn’t block out a couple times,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said. “We’ve got a great group and they knew we were making some mistakes. I’m really proud of them for digging in the middle of the second half. There were a lot of things we like and a lot of things we need to get cleaned up.”
After UNI cut its deficit to 64-61 on Carter’s seventh 3-pointer off an Austin Phyfe corner pass, Frampton’s 3-pointer followed seven consecutive Western Kentucky free throws. UNI struggled to defend the drive throughout the game and its deficit climbed back to 11 points with 9:24 remaining on Frampton’s shot.
Green orchestrated a late 9-2 run, with six points inside, while also finding Carter for a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 81-77 but UNI never managed to pull closer than three.
While Green made six 3-pointers, freshman Bowen Born knocked down three as part of 16 points in his first collegiate start.
“That’s something we feel great about going forward — our skill level, our passing, our understanding at the offensive end,” Jacobson. “We didn’t feel like as the game was going that we had the kind of pace that we would like to have. Some of the credit goes to Western Kentucky for the way they played and denied some passes. And then of it is some things we’ve got to shore up with our ball handling so we can really get it moving side to side.”
UNI’s offense was limited to the perimeter with the Panthers outscored 44-12 in paint points.
Western Kentucky’s NBA prospect Charles Bassey, a 6-foot-11 center, recorded two blocks and two steals, while holding UNI to two paint points in the first half during his return from a broken leg. Bassey finished with 11 points and eight rebounds.
“We made enough plays against a really good Northern Iowa team that played exceptional,” Western Kentucky coach Rick Stansbury said.
UNI’s second game in Sioux Falls is against Saint Mary’s on Thursday at 4 p.m.
