School-record 20 threes not enough for Panthers

Luke Frampton and Dayvion McKnight, another agile freshman guard, combined for 35 bench points for the Hilltoppers.

“Our attention to detail, we’ve got a lot to learn from this game,” said Tywhon Pickford, a senior looking to fill a role as UNI's top defensive stopper. “We gave up a handful of easy points that we can take away and correct. We’ll get looking at some film and I know our guys are quick learners so we’ll correct that moving forward.”

Western Kentucky used runs of 10 and 14 points during a first half in which UNI turned the ball over 12 times to take a 39-31 lead into intermission.

“We made some passing mistakes in the first half. We had some defensive mistakes and we didn’t block out a couple times,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said. “We’ve got a great group and they knew we were making some mistakes. I’m really proud of them for digging in the middle of the second half. There were a lot of things we like and a lot of things we need to get cleaned up.”

After UNI cut its deficit to 64-61 on Carter’s seventh 3-pointer off an Austin Phyfe corner pass, Frampton’s 3-pointer followed seven consecutive Western Kentucky free throws. UNI struggled to defend the drive throughout the game and its deficit climbed back to 11 points with 9:24 remaining on Frampton’s shot.