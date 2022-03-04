Second-half surge sends Hawkeyes to semifinals

INDIANAPOLIS — Lisa Bluder calls Kate Martin "the glue" of the Iowa women’s basketball team.

Friday, the junior helped the 12th-ranked Hawkeyes stick around for another day at the Big Ten Conference tournament.

Martin scored all 15 of her points in the second half, dished out six assists, had five rebounds and a pair of steals to help Iowa fight off Northwestern 72-59 in the quarterfinals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

"Kate holds this team together," Bluder said after the Hawkeyes secured a berth in the Big Ten semifinals for the third time in four seasons.

As Monika Czinano and Caitlin Clark did their thing inside and out, finishing with 21 and 19 points respectively, Martin led a difference-making Iowa effort in the third quarter.

She scored nine of her points in the quarter as the Hawkeye expanded a 32-31 halftime lead into a 57-47 advantage heading into the final quarter.

Martin pushed Iowa ahead to stay, hitting two free throws with 8 minutes, 15 seconds left in the third quarter to give the Hawkeyes a 36-35 lead, a margin that grew to 42-35 on a steal and lay-in by Gabbie Marshall at the 6:48 mark in the quarter.

As a team, the Hawkeyes found their touch in third and paired that with a defensive effort which beat Northwestern at its own game.

Iowa knocked down 10-of-14 shots in the third quarter to open a double-digit advantage, using a three-point play by Czinano and a basket by Clark to open a 57-46 lead in the final minute of the quarter.

"That’s when we’re really good, when everybody is scoring and contributing like that just because we’re so hard to guard," Clark said. "It’s five people on the court that are all a threat."

Clark, who paired her point total with 12 rebounds to record her 14th double-double of the season, collected 14 of her points in the first half and then helped get everybody involved.

"I don’t think I took many shots in the second half, maybe three or four, but my teammates were scoring the ball well so I was looking for them more," Clark said. "I knew that was how we were going to win the game."

A little defense didn’t hurt.

As the Hawkeyes opened their lead, the Wildcats couldn’t buy a basket.

From the midpoint of third quarter into the fourth, Northwestern missed 15 consecutive shots and trailed 66-51 by the time Laya Hartman ended the drought with a 3-pointer from the right baseline with 4:02 left in the game.

That led the Wildcats to a 21-of-74 effort from the field, a 28.4% shooting touch.

"We just couldn’t match buckets with them, and that’s the hardest part," Northwestern coach Joe McKeown said. "We played really hard. We fought hard. But, we just didn’t shoot the ball very well, and when we needed baskets, when we didn’t get them, they came down and scored. You could feel the momentum shift."

Iowa moved into Saturday’s 5 p.m. semifinal by sharing the ball exceptionally well and overcoming a bit of a slow start of its own.

The Hawkeyes recorded 20 assists on 28 field goals, but hit just 13-of-32 shots from the field in the opening half.

Northwestern, led by a 25-point game from Veronica Burton, led throughout most of the opening two quarters.

The Wildcats (17-12) were in front 17-14 after one and it took back-to-back 3-pointers by Clark to give the Hawkeyes their first lead of the game at 25-24 with 5:01 to play in the second quarter.

Two free throws by Czinano with :39 remaining in the half provided Iowa (21-7) with its halftime lead.

Bluder felt her team, playing for the first time since winning a share of the Big Ten regular-season title on Sunday, seemed a little out of rhythm early.

"I think as the half went on, we calmed down," Bluder said. "(Clark) made some turnovers in the first half that we didn’t need her to make so she cleaned it up and hit some huge 3s that kept us going in the first half."

