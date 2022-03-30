Second Hawkeye plans to transfer

Josh Ogundele became the second Iowa basketball player in as many days to announce intentions to transfer.

The 6-foot-11 sophomore announced Wednesday that he had placed his name in the NCAA transfer portal, following guard Joe Toussaint’s announcing on Tuesday that he planned to transfer as well.

Just over 1,000 Division I men’s basketball players have placed their name in the NCAA transfer portal during the current academic year.

In a statement, Ogundele said he was “grateful to have had the opportunity to be a part of two incredible teams at the University of Iowa.’’

The London native who signed with the Hawkeyes out of Worcester Academy in Massachsetts saw little playing time during his two seasons as a Hawkeye.

Ogundele appeared in 27 games overall for Iowa, averaging 1.3 points and 1.2 rebounds over the two seasons.

He averaged just over five minutes in the 19 games he appeared in during the Hawkeyes’ recently-completed 26-10 season, averaging 1.5 points and 1.3 rebounds.

“I want to thank my teammates and coaches for the special bonds and memories, which is something I will take with me forever. However, I believe it is in my best interest to enter the transfer portal and continue to chase my dreams,’’ Ogundele said.

In a statement, Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said he appreciated Ogundele’s contributions and efforts to the program.

“Josh was a good teammate who helped us win 48 games over the last two seasons and win a Big Ten Tournament title,’’ McCaffery said. “Josh has a bright future and we wish him good luck moving forward.’’

McCaffery indicated Iowa coaches will assist Ogundele as he searches for a new program.

