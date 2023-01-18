Second-quarter surge sinks Bees

Stopping Indiana Northwest once the RedHawks got started Wednesday proved problematic for the St. Ambrose women’s basketball team.

A run of 15 unanswered points in the second quarter left the Fighting Bees in a hole too deep to recover from in a 74-61 Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference loss at Lee Lohman Arena.

“When a team hits a couple of baskets, you’ve got to step up and get a stop,’’ St. Ambrose guard Mel Stewart said. “You’ve got to get that next stop, put an end to it. We didn’t get the stops we needed.’’

Coach Krista Van Hauen called that disappointing in the matchup of two upper-division CCAC teams.

“If we’re going to compete with the best in the conference, we need to bring our best. I thought we lacked energy at times,’’ Van Hauen said. “I thought (Indiana Northwest) played like that. We didn’t match their level.’’

The RedHawks trailed 16-14 when Sarah Martin sparked the second-quarter surge, hitting a 3-pointer to push Indiana Northwest in front to stay.

Martin and Makayla Best combined for 20 of the 24 points the RedHawks scored in the quarter while hitting 10-of-15 shots from the field.

“You can’t allow a team to shoot 67 percent in a quarter,’’ Van Hauen said. “We didn’t defend the dribble drive, something we prepared for, and when we went zone they started hitting threes and we found ourselves in a hole that made it tough.’’

Both Martin and Best knocked down 3-point shots during the run before a three-point play by Best extended the Indiana Northwest lead to 29-16 with 4 minutes, 31 seconds remaining in the half.

Freshman Abby Wolter ended a string of seven empty possessions for St. Ambrose with a basket with 4:14 to go in the quarter.

The Fighting Bees, who trailed 34-18 following a Martin basket with 2:44 remaining, closed the half with a 10-2 run of their own to pull within 36-28 at the break following a pair of Anna Plumer free throws with :15 to play.

“We did a good job to cut the lead to eight at the half, but we just couldn’t get enough stops in the second half to get ourselves back in it,’’ Van Hauen said.

A basket by Stewart, who led four Fighting Bees in double figures with 17 points, cut the Indiana Northwest lead to 40-34 just over three minutes into the third quarter.

But, St. Ambrose (12-7, 8-4 CCAC) did not score from the field again until Stewart scored with 3:57 to go in the quarter.

The RedHawks (15-5, 10-2) had built a 48-35 lead by that point and the Fighting Bees came no closer than seven points the rest of the game.

“We didn’t bring the effort we needed to get back in it in the fourth quarter,’’ Van Hauen said. “Hopefully, we can learn a lesson from it. We’re going to see good teams down the stretch and we need to be ready.’’

Anna Plumer, Wolter and Caitlyn Thole complemented Stewart’s 17-point effort with 14, 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Martin led Indiana Northwest with 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting while Tiara Jackson down low finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Red Hawks.