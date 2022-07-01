Seton Hall adds to test-filled Hawkeye schedule

The addition of Seton Hall to the Iowa nonconference men’s basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season only adds to the number of tests the Hawkeyes will face beyond Big Ten competition.

The Big Ten and Big East announced pairings Friday for the Gavitt Tipoff Games, a series of eight early-season match-ups between programs in the two conferences named in honor of Big East founder Dave Gavitt.

Participating in the event for the fourth time overall and the first time since 1019, the Hawkeyes will play the Pirates on the road on Nov. 16 in New Jersey.

First-year coach Shaheen Holloway, who guided St. Peter’s to an Elite Eight berth in the 2022 NCAA tourney, takes over a Seton Hall team returns five players from a 21-win team that also reached the NCAA tournament in March.

Kadary Richmond, Alexis Yetna and Jamir Harris, who averaged between 7.9-8.8 points per game last season, are the Pirates top returning scorers.

Returning five of its top seven scorers, Iowa will be facing Seton Hall for the third time, splitting two previous games. The Pirates won the most recent 91-83 in 2016 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The Seton Hall game is part of a series of early-season challenges that Iowa players look forward to facing.

“That’s why you come to a place like Iowa to compete. You want to play the best competition and it looks like we are going to get that opportunity,’’ Iowa wing Payton Sandfort said.

It was previously announced that the Hawkeyes will face Clemson in the semifinals of the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Fla., on Nov. 25 and then play either Cal or TCU the following day.

Iowa will host Georgia Tech in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Dec. 29 before taking on Duke at the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 6, two days before welcoming Iowa State to Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The match-up with Duke and the opportunity to take the court in New York City caught the attention of returning Hawkeye forward Kris Murray.

“I’m excited for that,’’ he said. “When coach (Fran McCaffery) called me saying that we were playing Duke at Madison Square Garden, that’s kind of your dream come true as a kid. You want to play the best teams in one of the most historic places in America.’’

