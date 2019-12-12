Shoeless Jordan and the Hawks trounce Cyclones

AMES, Iowa — Members of the Iowa basketball team left a few things behind at Hilton Coliseum on Thursday night.
Luka Garza nearly left a tooth on the court after a violent scramble for a rebound in the final minutes.
Jordan Bohannon left his shoes. He removed them and left them lying on the court with a handwritten message: “To ISU, thanks for the memories.’’
Mostly, the Hawkeyes just left a lot of broken hearts.
They played superb defense, displayed an immense amount of toughness, beat Iowa State in almost every imaginable way and made Hilton magic disappear into the night in a resounding 84-68 victory over the Cyclones.
It was the Hawkeyes’ first victory at Hilton since a 1-point win in the 2003 NIT and Bohannon made sure the Cyclones remembered it.
He not only left his shoes behind — an idea that began with a derisive comment by the Cyclones’ Monte Morris in 2016 — but he also blew a few kisses to the ISU crowd, something that former ISU star Georges Niang did a few times with the Hawkeyes.
“It’s all in good fun,’’ said Bohannon, who may or may not have played his final game of this season. “I respect Georges Niang a lot. Hopefully, he respects us a little more after tonight.’’
Bohannon, one of five Iowa players to score in double figures, said he thought about leaving his shoes in the days leading up the game and even texted his brothers asking if it was too “classless.’’ Then he heard the ISU fans yelling some fairly classless things at him about him and his family.
What hurt the Cyclones more than Bohannon’s antics was the way the Hawkeyes started, defended and responded to every challenge.
“When you’re playing on the road against a very good team, it’s important to get off to a good start and answer their runs,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “We knew they would makes some runs. We knew they’d keep fighting and they did. We handled them all.’’
The start was exactly what McCaffery had in mind. The Hawkeyes seized the upper hand immediately with four of their five starters nailing 3-point field goals before the first media timeout. That made it 14-4 and prompted ISU coach Steve Prohm to call a quick timeout.
The Hawkeyes (8-3) didn’t hit another 3 for the rest of the half but they continued to build the lead, pushing it to 21 and settling for a 39-24 cushion at the half.
The Cyclones (6-4) came roaring out of the halftime locker room behind Tyrese Haliburton and Solomon Young and chopped it down to 44-37 on a Young fast-break layup with 16 minutes, 27 seconds remaining. The Hilton crowd was on its feet roaring at that point. Iowa guard CJ Fredrick said he thought the building was actually shaking.
The Hawkeyes never flinched. Connor McCaffery drained a 3-point field goal, Joe Wieskamp drove for a 3-point play and the crowd settled back into its seats.
“We just continued to get stops and play good defense and that’s what kept us growing our lead,’’ said Garza, who chalked up another double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds.
“I was just really proud of our guys. They kept coming at us. We knew they would in their home gym. They kept coming at us and coming at us and we did a great job of combating one of theirs with one of ours. They cut it to 7, we took it to 25.’’
The lead peaked at 73-48 when Garza raced the length of the court for a putback.
Haliburton, who led ISU with 22 points, responded with seven straight points, but the Cyclones never got within 12 the rest of the way.
There was a scary moment with 3:04 remaining when Garza, the Big Ten’s leading scorer, went to the floor writhing in pain after colliding with his own teammate, Wieskamp. He said he was scared that his tooth was knocked out. Someone said they saw it laying on the court.
It actually was just pushed backwards.
“He already got his lip stitched up without anesthetic (against Texas Tech) …’’ Fran McCaffery said. “I thought he was done for the night but he came over and said ‘Coach, I’m ready to go back in.’’’
In addition to Garza’s 21 and 11, the Hawkeyes got 13 points from Wieskamp, 12 each from Bohannon and Connor McCaffery and 11 from Fredrick.
Although Haliburton piled up a lot of points after being held scoreless for the first 11 minutes, the Cyclones’ other two guards — Rasir Bolton and Prentiss Nixon — had only a dozen points between them.
Connor McCaffery said the plan was to limit Haliburton and not let Bolton and Nixon get on a roll.
“We did everything we needed to do tonight,’’ Bohannon said.
The senior guard could have played his final game of the season. He has now played in 10 games this season and cannot play in any more if he plans to take a redshirt year while recovering from off-season hip surgery.
He wasn’t inclined to talk about that in the wake of one of the most satisfying nights of his career.
“I’ll see how the next couple of days go,’’ he said. “If I come out Wednesday or Thursday after finals and I’m feeling great, there’s a good chance I’ll keep playing. I’m just going to enjoy this tonight and worry about that next week.’’