Shoeless Jordan and the Hawks trounce Cyclones

The Hawkeyes never flinched. Connor McCaffery drained a 3-point field goal, Joe Wieskamp drove for a 3-point play and the crowd settled back into its seats.

“We just continued to get stops and play good defense and that’s what kept us growing our lead,’’ said Garza, who chalked up another double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds.

“I was just really proud of our guys. They kept coming at us. We knew they would in their home gym. They kept coming at us and coming at us and we did a great job of combating one of theirs with one of ours. They cut it to 7, we took it to 25.’’

The lead peaked at 73-48 when Garza raced the length of the court for a putback.

Haliburton, who led ISU with 22 points, responded with seven straight points, but the Cyclones never got within 12 the rest of the way.

There was a scary moment with 3:04 remaining when Garza, the Big Ten’s leading scorer, went to the floor writhing in pain after colliding with his own teammate, Wieskamp. He said he was scared that his tooth was knocked out. Someone said they saw it laying on the court.

It actually was just pushed backwards.