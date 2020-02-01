Shooting woes cost Augie women in CCIW setback

The Augustana women's basketball team went nearly seven minutes without scoring to start the third quarter of Saturday's CCIW clash with Millikin.
However, it was the final four minutes, 40 seconds of overtime without a score that ultimately sealed the Vikings' fate in a 66-60 league setback to the Big Blue at the Carver Center.
Senior Mia Lambert gave the Vikings a 60-58 lead with a short jumper to start overtime.
However, Abby Ratsch hit a 3-pointer on Millikin's ensuing possession and Jordan Hildebrand (13 points, nine rebounds) added another bucket on the Big Blue's next trip. Ratsch finished with 16 points.
The entirety of the evening's frustrations were summed up in the rest of the overtime.
Macy Beinborn had three 3s all but go in the hoop and Gabbi Loiz, who was held out for much of the game being checked for a concussion, missed a runner as Augie missed its last seven shot attempts of the game.
“We made good decisions and took good shots,” Augie coach Mark Beinborn said after his club fell to 10-10, 5-6 CCIW.
The Vikings hit just 23 of 76 shots from the field (30.3%). That belied some good fortune as they banked in a pair of 3-pointers and Jeni Crane, who scored a team high 18 points, threw in a shot early in the fourth as she was knocked to the ground.
After the slow start to the second half, Augie battled back to take a 49-48 lead on a Lambert (11 points) three-point play with 5:09 left in regulation. After a tie at 55, MU took a 58-55 lead with 1:49 left. Augie tied it on Lambert's triple with 16.5 seconds left in regulation.
After a Millikin turnover and a Viking timeout with 3.5 seconds left in regulation, senior Lex Jones (13 points) took the ensuing inbounds pass in front of the Augie bench and drove to the free throw line, getting off a running jumper that caught iron at the buzzer and led to the overtime.
Millikin (13-7, 6-5 CCIW) also struggled shooting, hitting 22 of 66 shots (33.3%). The Big Blue, though, hit 10 shots from beyond the arc in completing the season sweep.