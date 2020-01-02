Shooting woes cost Illini in loss to Michigan State

“That’s the ball game," Underwood said. "You can’t do that on the road, in terms of not make shots consistently. I want to tell my guys to offensive rebound and go get them, well, we got 20 of 'em. It’s why we’re one of the top rebounding teams in the country. We didn’t make those. We didn’t make free throws. It’s hard to put guys in places when that ball just doesn’t go in and (Thursday) just wasn’t our night."

Dosunmu said that the cold shooting was simply one of the reasons why the team lost, but declined to go further into the other reasons.

"A lot of reasons that I feel like we know that we can correct," Dosunmu said. "It's a closed locker room. We know the mistakes we made. Of course, you shoot 29 percent from the field and 3-of-29 from 3, that's a big reason, but there were a lot of other reasons. I feel like we need to keep it closed in the locker room because I feel like it's something we can fix fast."

Illinois trailed by just six points at the half, despite not making a 3-pointer in the first half and shooting 35 percent from the field. All things considered, that was a promising way to end an otherwise lackluster first half that was marred with foul trouble for big man Kofi Cockburn, who finished with five points and nine rebounds and Kipper Nichols, who finished with two points.