In the first half, it was poor shooting that hurt the St. Ambrose women's basketball team against Saint Xavier. In the second half, the Bees had a hard time stopping the Cougars defensively.
Putting the two halves together ended in a quite ugly picture as Ambrose suffered its second-worst loss of the season, falling to the Saint Xavier, 79-55, at Lee Lohman Arena on Wednesday night.
The Bees, for most of the contest, could never get into any kind of offensive rhythm and, at times, seemed to go one-on-one with defenders instead of moving the ball around to find open teammates. Defensively, particularly in the second half, the Cougars crisply moved the ball around to get wide-open looks, especially from 3-point range.
Xavier went 10-of-16 from the 3-point line in the last two quarters. Xavier finished with 21 assists for the contest while Ambrose had just six assists.
Bees coach Krista Van Hauen was blunt when asked about her team's effort.
"Obviously, we did not bring our stingy defense, which we've brought all year, and we did not bring any energy," Van Hauen said. "We were flat. When you play the 17th-ranked team in the country, you have to be nearly perfect. The energy level had to be better, you have to pick it up and you have to get stops, and we did not do a good job, at all, in those areas."
It was tough from the beginning as the Bees (15-7 overall, 8-5 in Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference) made just four of its 18 shots in the first quarter and trailed 18-10. It did not get much better in the second quarter (6-of-19 from the floor), but the Bees were able to keep Xavier (16-6, 10-3) close by forcing turnovers 10 turnovers. Ambrose only trailed 32-24 at halftime.
But the Cougars came out blistering in the third quarter, moving the ball inside and outside and around the perimeter, getting many looks that were not challenged. Xavier scored 28 points in the third quarter, including six 3-pointers to effectively put the game away, leading 60-39 after three quarters.
"I challenged them at halftime, and they did not meet that challenge," Van Hauen said.
Rock Island's Mercedes Jackson led the Bees with 15 points while Moline's Hailey Cook added nine points and six rebounds for Ambrose. But no other Ambrose player was close to double figures, and the Bees finished the game shooting just 28.6 percent from the floor.
The one player Van Hauen did single out for effort was freshman guard Jamie Martens. Martens played only 11 minutes but had four points and a team-high three steals in her time. Van Hauen said she was pleased with the effort that Martens brought, that seemed to be lacking from everyone else.
"If you cannot get up for a big game, then that's an issue. I was just disappointed in our play. The last three games that we've lost, we have been a very selfish team, and that is not taking advantage of who needs to be scoring," Van Hauen said.
This defeat was the third in a row for the Bees, and Van Hauen said she will be looking in practice for those who really want to bring the effort that is needed for the rest of the season.
"I challenged our team now and I told them, 'You have to prove to me in practice that you can play,'" she said.