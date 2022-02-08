Short-handed Hawkeyes keeping practices short

One by one, Lisa Bluder looks forward to welcoming her University of Iowa women’s basketball players back to practice.

Until then, the short-handed Hawkeyes are working quickly and efficiently as they prepare for games.

“We’re doing everything we can to keep everybody’s legs fresh for games,’’ Bluder said.

Iowa has had only seven players available for its past two games and that may be the case again for the 25th-ranked Hawkeyes when they host Minnesota at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Bluder said Tuesday that starting guard Gabbie Marshall is nearing a return, but remains “questionable’’ for the matchup against a Golden Gophers team Iowa defeated by 56 points last month in Minneapolis.

A shoulder injury has sidelined the Hawkeyes’ top 3-point shooter and one of its top defenders for games at Wisconsin and Michigan last week.

A hand injury has kept starting forward McKenna Warnock, Iowa’s second-leading rebounder and third-leading scorer, on the bench for the past two games as well.

Bluder indicated during her weekly radio show Monday that Warnock’s return won’t happen until next week at the earliest.

She also indicated that reserves Logan Cook and AJ Ediger are working toward a return to action as well. Cook has been out with a leg injury since Jan. 2 while Ediger has missed the past three games with an ankle sprain.

Cook has participated in warm-ups prior to the last two games with a brace on a knee.

With seven healthy players and six out – forward Shateah Wetering and center Sharon Goodman are out for the season following preseason ACL injuries – Iowa has altered its practice routine.

Bluder said her team has rarely worked longer than one hour and 15 minutes in recent days, preferring to keep legs and bodies rested for expanded minutes during games.

“They’ve been great about it, really focused, and we’re making the most of the minutes we have on the court during practice,’’ Bluder said. “We’re getting through it, but we are really looking forward to having everybody back out there again.’’

