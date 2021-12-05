Short slate on Q-C college basketball front ahead of finals

Not much action: This first full week of December is a slow one for the local college basketball teams on the court, but not off of it. With most schools either having finals this week or leading up to them, the six teams play only a total of eight games. Coach Ray Shovlain’s St. Ambrose men’s team is the busiest bunch with three of those contests – two of them non-conference affairs.
This week's men's games -- Monday: St. Ambrose at Mount Mercy, 7 p.m. Thursday: St. Ambrose at *Roosevelt, 6 p.m.; Spoon River at Black Hawk, 7 p.m. Saturday: *Carthage at Augustana, 7 p.m. Sunday: St. Ambrose at Marian, 2 p.m.
This week's women's games -- Thursday: Spoon River at Black Hawk, 5 p.m. Saturday: *Carthage at Augustana, 5 p.m.; St. Ambrose at Lincoln Christian, 1 p.m.
Hot shooting: Eight games into the season, the Black Hawk College men (5-3) are shooting just under 49.7% from the field and averaging 79.1 points per game.
