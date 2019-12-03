Shorthanded Hawkeyes stifle Syracuse

“Quite honestly, I don’t think we took a bad shot this entire night. They just weren’t falling. Then we got in that stretch in the second half where we just broke it totally open.’’

Neither team led by more than four points in the first 23 minutes but the Hawkeyes finally strung together several defense stops in the second half to take control.

A run of 12 straight points that included a pair of 3s by Bohannon pushed the lead to 56-38 about midway through the half. The cushion peaked at 66-47 on another Bohannon 3 with 4:12 to go.

After shooting 34.4 percent in the first half, the Hawkeyes shot at a 51.7 clip in the second half. And after committing eight turnovers in the first half, they went 17 minutes into the second half before committing another one.

“That was a key point we made coming out at halftime,’’ Bohannon said. “We have to limit the turnovers. We had a couple of dumb mistakes to start the game but then we got the ball moving and realized what we were doing at the offensive end.’’

Fredrick sat out the game with a quad injury and Pemsl was nursing a back injury. McCaffery said he suspected Fredrick wouldn’t play but the freshman guard went through the pregame shootaround before trainer Brad Floy determined that he shouldn’t play.