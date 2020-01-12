Simon leads balanced Viking attack in rout of Big Blue

DECATUR, Ill. — There were quite a few things Augustana head coach Grey Giovanine liked as he perused the final box score from his team's 83-58 Sunday victory over Millikin.
He liked the balance he saw — not only in having four starters in double-figure scoring in the victory, but also the minutes played by his Vikings in the CCIW contest delayed one day by bad travel conditions.
“We really felt like after the Elmhurst game (a 80-71 setback last Wednesday to 11th-ranked Bluejays), we really committed to getting back to playing the way we've been so successful just in terms of our minutes and our rotations,” Giovanine said. “We had some guys logging big minutes and we had guys playing multiple positions.
“We've gone away from that; now I look at our linescore and nobody played more than 26 minutes and we had 10 guys in double-digit minutes. That's how we've been good and that's how we're going to go forward now.”
That also resulted in some terrific balance in the book. The 9-5, 3-2 CCIW Vikings were led by Lucas Simon. The senior hit his first three 3-pointers en route to game-high scoring honors with 17 points as he was moved off the point and back to the small-forward position. He also grabbed five rebounds.
“Lucas was just great,” said Giovanine, whose club was 3-2 on a tough five-game road stretch that stretched back into December non-conference play and ends with Wednesday's home game vs. Wheaton.
Simon had plenty of support as Pierson Wofford (six rebounds), Micah Martin (seven boards) and Austin Elledge (two steals) all had 14 points from starting spots. Jack Jelen added five points and eight assists as the starters combined for 64 points.
Simon's 26 minutes, 16 seconds of playing time topped the staring five. The top reserves, which included freshman Matt Hanushewsky taking the backup point guard duties, all played in double-digit minutes.
Finding that flow was key in Sunday's victory. Augie led 26-20 with 8:10 left in the first half, but then blew it open with a 17-4 run late in half to take control. In that run, Simon hit two 3-pointers, Wofford hit 5-of-6 free throws, Martin scored in the paint, Elledge got a fast-break layup and Donovan Ferguson (four points, two boards) added a bucket.
“Kind of like what we used to do – we got stops and ran it up the floor,” said Giovanine, whose club led 43-28 at the half and grew the lead to as large as 25 in the second half. “Just getting those stops was so key to running out. We held them to 30% (19 of 65, 29.2%) from the floor for the night. We were getting defensive rebounds and even forced a couple of turnovers. That got us out and got us going offensively.”
The Vikings were also efficient against the Big Blue (4-11, 1-5 CCIW), shooting 54.7% (29 of 53) from the floor. Simon and Elledge combined to go 5 of 9 on 3s to lead Augie's 9 of 20 shooting from distance.
The Vikings also assisted on 20 of those 29 buckets. Simon added four assists and Hanushewsky three.
Calvin Fisher led Millikin with 16 points and Zach Fsher added 12.
Women's basketball
Millikin 75, Augustana 71: Macy Beinborn came off the bench to score a collegiate-high 19 points to lead the Vikings, but it wasn't enough as the hosting Big Blue (10-4, 3-2 CCIW) won the delayed league contest.
Lex Jones added 16 points for the Vikings (8-7, 3-3 CCIW), and Western Big 6 alums Lauren Hall and Gabby Loiz each added 12.
Former Rock Island standout Justice Edell did not play, still sidelined with a knee injury.
The Vikings led 20-14 after the opening quarter, but gave that all back in the second frame when Millikin had a 17-8 advantage to lead 31-28 at halftime.
There were 13 lead changes and eight ties in the game in which Augie had 20 turnovers, 15 of those Big Blue steals.