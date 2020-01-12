Simon leads balanced Viking attack in rout of Big Blue

DECATUR, Ill. — There were quite a few things Augustana head coach Grey Giovanine liked as he perused the final box score from his team's 83-58 Sunday victory over Millikin.

He liked the balance he saw — not only in having four starters in double-figure scoring in the victory, but also the minutes played by his Vikings in the CCIW contest delayed one day by bad travel conditions.

“We really felt like after the Elmhurst game (a 80-71 setback last Wednesday to 11th-ranked Bluejays), we really committed to getting back to playing the way we've been so successful just in terms of our minutes and our rotations,” Giovanine said. “We had some guys logging big minutes and we had guys playing multiple positions.

“We've gone away from that; now I look at our linescore and nobody played more than 26 minutes and we had 10 guys in double-digit minutes. That's how we've been good and that's how we're going to go forward now.”

That also resulted in some terrific balance in the book. The 9-5, 3-2 CCIW Vikings were led by Lucas Simon. The senior hit his first three 3-pointers en route to game-high scoring honors with 17 points as he was moved off the point and back to the small-forward position. He also grabbed five rebounds.