Sloppy Cyclones fall to Jayhawks again

Bolton, Iowa State’s point guard, had 13 points, one rebound, no assists and five turnovers.

“We want to play with great pace but you don’t want to play fast and not have a purpose,” Prohm said. “We had too many possessions without a purpose. Probably half of the turnovers were unforced and on us.”

Coleman-Lands was the only Iowa State player who could be considered a bright spot on the offensive end. He had 20 points and five rebounds, but he was also bit by the turnover bug, ending the game with four.

The Cyclones actually led Kansas for the entire first half until the final three seconds when the Jayhawks tied it up.

Iowa State’s defense kept it close for most of the game, holding Kansas to 28% shooting in the first half and 35% for the game.

“This was the best we’ve played defensively, there’s no question about it,” Prohm said. “If we could bottle up our defense from this game, we’d be 5-6 or 4-7 in the league. We played with a lot of pride and grit in the first half. We got into them and made them uncomfortable.

“We just made too many poor decisions, offensively.”

