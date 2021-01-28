Slow start can't derail Augie women from first victory

A night that started ominously ended in celebration for the Augustana College women's basketball team Thursday evening.

The Vikings missed their first 14 field goal attempts in the CCIW clash against North Central at Carver Center but were rewarded for their determination as they battled back for a 69-63 victory.

Leading that charge were a pair of former Rock Island High School standouts. Junior Lauren Hall paved the way with a tremendous double-double of 18 points and 18 rebounds. Freshman Hannah Simmer matched her fellow former Rock with a collegiate high of 18 points.

“That's what we need from Lu and all of them,” said Augie coach Mark Beinborn. “I thought so many of them went out and played aggressively. … She played aggressively and acted like an all-conference player and everybody fed off of it. It was wonderful.”

Hall's 18 rebounds were three shy of the single-game record that has been on the books since 1975 when Deb Geddeis grabbed 22 vs. Millikin.

Simmer was also pretty good, scoring in double-figures for the second game in a row, grabbing seven rebounds and nabbing three steals.