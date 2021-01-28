Slow start can't derail Augie women from first victory

A night that started ominously ended in celebration for the Augustana College women's basketball team Thursday evening.
The Vikings missed their first 14 field goal attempts in the CCIW clash against North Central at Carver Center but were rewarded for their determination as they battled back for a 69-63 victory.
Leading that charge were a pair of former Rock Island High School standouts. Junior Lauren Hall paved the way with a tremendous double-double of 18 points and 18 rebounds. Freshman Hannah Simmer matched her fellow former Rock with a collegiate high of 18 points.
“That's what we need from Lu and all of them,” said Augie coach Mark Beinborn. “I thought so many of them went out and played aggressively. … She played aggressively and acted like an all-conference player and everybody fed off of it. It was wonderful.”
Hall's 18 rebounds were three shy of the single-game record that has been on the books since 1975 when Deb Geddeis grabbed 22 vs. Millikin.
Simmer was also pretty good, scoring in double-figures for the second game in a row, grabbing seven rebounds and nabbing three steals.
“She had a really nice game for us and did a lot of things well,” said Beinborn of his freshman, pointing to a late-game steal she had that helped seal the victory.
Augie trailed the entire contest until sophomore Brie Bennis hit a 3-pointer with 5:43 left in the fourth quarter that gave the Vikings their first lead of the contest at 58-57. That was short-lived as North Central answered with a three-point play, but a Linnea Johnansen (11 points) bucket tied things at 60 with 5:13 remaining.
Bennis (seven points) broke the tie for good with a jumper at the 3:50 mark, Hall added to it with a bucket with 1:56 remaining and Macy Beinborn (seven points) hit two free throws with :30 left as the Vikings logged their first win of the season and evened their overall and conference record at 1-1 heading into Saturday's rematch in Naperville.
And they did so by shaking off that horrendous shooting start.
“I expect nothing more than for us to keep growing and learning how to keep our composure through those times because that's how basketball works,” said coach Beinborn. “You have to keep grinding away and keep doing what you do with discipline to win games.”
North Central (0-3) had three players in double-figure scoring led by all-conference returnee Mitrese Smith's 16 points.