Slow start sinks Hawkeye women

SAN JUAN, P.R. -- Iowa fell behind 15-3 and never overcame that slow start Saturday, suffering a 70-63 women's basketball loss to Washington in the Puerto Rico Classic.

The loss was the Hawkeyes' first in three games in the event, but coach Lisa Bluder said Iowa's early struggles combined with 21.8-percent shooting from 3-point range were too much to overcome.

"With the offense we are running, we're going to get 3-point looks, but you have to put the ball in the hole,'' Bluder said.

That wasn't an issue for the Huskies, who knocked down twice as many 3-point shots as Iowa with a 12-of-29 performance from behind the arc.

Missy Peterson hit two of those shots after the Hawkeyes had cut the lead to 23-20 late in the second quarter, knocking down deep looks from the right and left wing over the final 1 minute, 30 seconds to led Washington pull away to a 29-20 lead at the break.

The Huskies turned Iowa over 13 times in the first two quarters and had success beating the Hawkeyes for lay-ins on a number of backdoor cuts as it built its halftime lead.