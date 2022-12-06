Soares adds big difference to Cy-Hawk match-up

Familiar faces will be found all over the basketball court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday night.

The women’s basketball teams from 10th-ranked Iowa State and 16th-ranked Iowa have lineups filled with veteran players who are no strangers to the Cy-Hawk Series.

Iowa City native Ashley Joens, the Cyclones’ career scoring leader, is in her fifth season in an ISU lineup that returns juniors Lexi Donarski and Emily Ryan from a starting five that ended a five-game losing streak to Iowa a year ago.

All five Hawkeyes who started in ISU’s 77-70 win over Iowa a year ago return as well.

But, there is one big difference between the two teams that took the court a year ago at Hilton Coliseum.

Big, as in 6-foot-6 big.

The presence of 6-6 Stephanie Soares, a two-time NAIA national player of the year at The Master’s University before transferring to Iowa State this season, is a difference maker from the perspective of Iowa coach Lisa Bluder.

“This may be the best team on our schedule this season. They have the make-up of being the top team on our schedule," Bluder said Monday on her weekly radio program. “You have five people on the court who are capable of shooting 3s. It’s a real test."

Soares gives Iowa State that unique situation in addition to providing coach Bill Fennelly’s team with a true post presence.

“They would run a post game through Ashley in the past, but now they have that true post player who also has the ability to step out and shoot 3s," Bluder said. “She’s shooting 37 percent from behind the arc so we have to be ready to deal with that."

Soares has had four double-doubles during Iowa State’s 6-1 start to the season, including a 19-point, 12-rebound game in a 73-64 loss to eighth-ranked North Carolina in ISU’s only test so far this season against a ranked opponent.

Shooting 56.8%, her 16.3 points per game complements the 19.9 points averaged by Joens in a starting five that includes four players who average in double figures.

Returning All-Americans Caitlin Clark and Monika Czinano are the only double-digit scorers in the Iowa lineup.

Clark has topped 20 points in every game the Hawkeyes have played during a 6-3 start to the season. The junior averages 28.2 points and 6.9 assists per game and her rebounding average of 7.1 is second on the team to Czinano, who averages 7.3 boards to go with 16 points per game.

The job of defending Clark will fall on Donarski.

“Whoever is on the top of that scouting report, Lexi is going to guard her," Fennelly said Monday. “She likes to compete. She likes the challenge. We just hope we can give her the help she needs. She’s a good defender, loves to do it."

It’s a welcomed challenge.

“When my mother played, she was known as a great defender so from a young age it was ingrained in my head that you have to get it done on both ends of the floor," Donarski said.

Against Clark, that can be easier said than done.

“She’s a talented player and it’s hard to stop her from scoring because she can score so many ways," Donarski said. “It will take a team effort."

Iowa State will be the third ranked opponent Iowa has faced in its last four games and with losses to third-ranked Connecticut and 12th-ranked North Carolina State already on the resume, the Hawkeyes view the Cy-Hawk matchup as another chance to earn a signature victory.

Bluder would like to see Iowa build on its all-around effort in Sunday’s 102-71 Big Ten Conference victory at Wisconsin.

“We finally played Iowa basketball, a good all-around game," Bluder said. “It’s a good effort to build off of."

By the start of the week, more than 12,000 tickets had been sold for the game and Fennelly looks forward to his team competing in that environment in a game that will be nationally televised.

“It will be a great showcase for our sport and for our state," Fennelly said.