Social unrest has led to action in college bsketball

Many other programs already have begun doing more than just talking.

Nebraska and Indiana have released anti-racism videos and the Cornhuskers have developed a partnership with a center dedicated to advancing civil rights and racial equality in Lincoln. Maryland coach Mark Turgeon also has done a Facebook video and he and his players all are reading “Why We Can’t Wait’’ by Martin Luther King Jr.

Some schools are planning to hold benefit games in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Whatever UNI does, Jacobson said the topic needs to remain on the front burner indefinitely.

“We’re going to stay on it each week …’’ he said. “They (the players) said ‘Hey Coach, this can’t be something we talk about for a couple of weeks and we do one or two things, and that’s it. We need to do this every week.' ...

“We would all like so many things to be better in our country right now and at the forefront of that is racial equality and justice. We would all like for it to be better tomorrow. But for us, it’s going to take a concerted effort on a daily basis to enact change. So we’re going to stay on it.’’

Garza said there will be actions to go with the words at Iowa, too.