Solid team effort carries Vikings to first road win of season

There was much more to the Augustana College men's basketball team winning its first road game of the season than simply wearing their home white uniforms Saturday afternoon.

“I didn't even think about that, but that could have been it,” said first-year Viking head coach Tom Jessee after his club battled for a 72-66 victory over hosting Alma in the final game of the Illinois-Michigan Challenge at Art Smith Gymnasium in Alma, Mich.

A scrappy bunch of Vikings were playing short-handed on Saturday with sophomore shooting guard Carter Duwa sidelined by an infection reportedly caused by tape used on his sore ankle on Friday.

Senior guard Luke Johnson played despite hurting his hip in Friday's setback at Calvin.

And the Vikings showed more resilience when standout Daniel Carr picked up two first-half fouls and sat much of the opening 20 minutes.

“It was just an awesome win, one that was desperately needed,” said Jessee as his team moved to 3-2 ahead of Tuesday's non-conference game against Illinois College at the Carver Center. “We got the split this weekend and that's a positive thing.”

It wasn't easy in their third road contest of the young season and it took a team effort to hold off the 1-3 Scots.