Solid team effort carries Vikings to first road win of season

There was much more to the Augustana College men's basketball team winning its first road game of the season than simply wearing their home white uniforms Saturday afternoon.
“I didn't even think about that, but that could have been it,” said first-year Viking head coach Tom Jessee after his club battled for a 72-66 victory over hosting Alma in the final game of the Illinois-Michigan Challenge at Art Smith Gymnasium in Alma, Mich.
A scrappy bunch of Vikings were playing short-handed on Saturday with sophomore shooting guard Carter Duwa sidelined by an infection reportedly caused by tape used on his sore ankle on Friday.
Senior guard Luke Johnson played despite hurting his hip in Friday's setback at Calvin.
And the Vikings showed more resilience when standout Daniel Carr picked up two first-half fouls and sat much of the opening 20 minutes.
“It was just an awesome win, one that was desperately needed,” said Jessee as his team moved to 3-2 ahead of Tuesday's non-conference game against Illinois College at the Carver Center. “We got the split this weekend and that's a positive thing.”
It wasn't easy in their third road contest of the young season and it took a team effort to hold off the 1-3 Scots.
While Carr was the only Viking to reach double-digit scoring as he finished with a team-high 19 points, all 11 Augie players in action cracked the scoreboard. The Vikings got 24 points from its six reserves (outscoring Alma's bench by 10), led by freshman Chase Larsen's nine. He and classmate Mikey Hamilton (four points, seven rebounds) ate up Carr's first-half minutes as the junior standout sat with foul trouble and had just three points.
“Mikey Hamilton, a freshman, played really strong minutes,” said Jessee, pointing out his rebounds helping Augie stay even with Alma with 38 boards each. “He held his own out there and we went into halftime up one (34-33), so that was really huge.
“Across the board, we had contributions from everybody. It was one of those games where everybody made a big shot or everybody got a big rebound. … We played 11 guys and it seemed like everyone made some sort of contribution.”
One of the key stretches in the game came in the second half. Two Hamilton buckets sandwiched a field goal by Alma's Cole Kleiver (game-high 25 points) and left Augie leading 46-43 with 14:19 left in regulation. The Scots then were stuck on 43 until the 9:28 mark as Augie opened a 56-43 lead with Luke Seiffert (four points) and Nate Ortiz (nine points) drilling big 3s in that run.
Freshman Nic Giliberto and Johnson (four steals) each added eight points.
“Defensively was where we got it done,” said Jessee, crediting assistant coach Alex Washington for suggesting a switch to a 3-2 zone defense to get that roll started. “We had a great possession of zone and then six straight stops even after going back to man. That's when we stretched it to double digits and held on for dear life down the stretch.”
That closing stretch was hardly smooth sailing, though, as the Vikings had a couple of key turnovers and missed three straight free throws under the two-minute mark.