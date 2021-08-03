Solon standout commits to Hawkeyes

Callie Levin, who earned all-state honors as a freshman last season at Solon High School, is the first member of the 2024 recruiting class for the Iowa women’s basketball program.
Levin announced her commitment to the Hawkeyes on Monday evening on social media.
“Hey Hawkeye nation, I’m staying home. I’m super pumped to announce that I will be following my parents’ footsteps and continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Iowa,’’ Levin wrote, thanking her parents and siblings their support.
The 5-foot-9 point guard selected Iowa over offers from Drake, Iowa State, Marquette, Oklahoma State, Purdue and Utah.
In announcing her decision, Levin went on to thank her father, who she said has been coaching her since she was in the second grade, as well as her coaches at Solon and with the All Iowa Attack AAU program.
She offered thanks to those coaches “for continuing to push me to be the best player I can be, and also to my teammates for supporting me and challenging me to keep getting better.
She concluded by thanking Iowa coach Lisa Bluder and the Hawkeye staff “for taking a chance on me.’’
Levin earned her scholarship offer following a dominant freshman season at Solon, where she was named the player of the year in the WaMaC Conference and unanimously named as a first-team all-conference choice.
A starter in all 23 games for a 17-6 team which lost to Davenport Assumption in an Iowa Class 3A regional championship game, Levin averaged 19 points, five rebounds and 3.7 assists per game last season for the Spartans.
Levin was awarded second-team Class 3A all-state recognition by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association.
She was the only freshman among the 24 players named to the organization’s three eight-player all-state teams.
Levin continued to standout as part of the All-Iowa Attack program which won a Nike national title this summer.
Current Hawkeyes Caitlin Clark, Shateah Wetering and Sydney Affolter competed for the same AAU program as well prior to joining Iowa.