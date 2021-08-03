Solon standout commits to Hawkeyes

Callie Levin, who earned all-state honors as a freshman last season at Solon High School, is the first member of the 2024 recruiting class for the Iowa women’s basketball program.

Levin announced her commitment to the Hawkeyes on Monday evening on social media.

“Hey Hawkeye nation, I’m staying home. I’m super pumped to announce that I will be following my parents’ footsteps and continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Iowa,’’ Levin wrote, thanking her parents and siblings their support.

The 5-foot-9 point guard selected Iowa over offers from Drake, Iowa State, Marquette, Oklahoma State, Purdue and Utah.

In announcing her decision, Levin went on to thank her father, who she said has been coaching her since she was in the second grade, as well as her coaches at Solon and with the All Iowa Attack AAU program.

She offered thanks to those coaches “for continuing to push me to be the best player I can be, and also to my teammates for supporting me and challenging me to keep getting better.

She concluded by thanking Iowa coach Lisa Bluder and the Hawkeye staff “for taking a chance on me.’’