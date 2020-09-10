Sortillo excited to be back home on Augie bench

Sortillo joins full-time assistant Tom Jessee and fellow part-timers Dallas Duwa and Alex Washington on the Viking bench. Sortillo takes over for another former Viking, Mark Roth, who left the program and moved to Madison, Wis., to continue work on his graduate degree.

In fact, Sortillo said one of the first things he did when the opportunity arose was to call Roth, a former Augie teammate, to find out more about the job.

“He was really awesome and super honest,” said Sortillo of Roth. “He said ‘I loved every second of it and I think you would, too. I think you'd be a great fit.’ ... That carried a lot of weight.”

So did having the opportunity to join the other three assistants, all of whom he played for while becoming the first player in the CCIW since 1974 to play on four straight league championship teams and the only player to play on three CCIW Tournament champion teams.

“That was a big reason I came back,” said Sortillo. “I heard they were all staying, and they all had a huge impact on me. They are all great coaches and great people. If they are telling me that's the staff I get to be around, it was a no-brainer that we would have some fun. I love those guys and I’m excited to be back with them in a different role.”