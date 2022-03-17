 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Spiders bite Hawkeyes, 67-63

  • 0
Hawkeyes logo

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Richmond stunned Iowa in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, 67-63.

The Atlantic-10 Conference tournament champions, a senior-dominated team that won its league tourney as a six seed last week answered an 11-0 Iowa run with a run of 11 unanswered points of its own early in the second half to take a lead it never relinquished.

The Spiders (24-12) moved ahead 40-39 on a drive by Grant Golden with 14 minutes, 28 seconds remaining in the game and never trailed again.

Keegan Murray and Patrick McCaffery led Iowa with 21 and 18 points, respectivey.

The Hawkeyes, who shot just 36.4 percent from the field and were a dismal 6-of-29 from 3-point range, finish 26-10.

Jacob Gilyard led the Spiders with 24 points.

Return to qctimes.com for postgame reaction.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee suffering from 'imposter syndrome'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News