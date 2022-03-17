Spiders bite Hawkeyes, 67-63

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Richmond stunned Iowa in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, 67-63.

The Atlantic-10 Conference tournament champions, a senior-dominated team that won its league tourney as a six seed last week answered an 11-0 Iowa run with a run of 11 unanswered points of its own early in the second half to take a lead it never relinquished.

The Spiders (24-12) moved ahead 40-39 on a drive by Grant Golden with 14 minutes, 28 seconds remaining in the game and never trailed again.

Keegan Murray and Patrick McCaffery led Iowa with 21 and 18 points, respectivey.

The Hawkeyes, who shot just 36.4 percent from the field and were a dismal 6-of-29 from 3-point range, finish 26-10.

Jacob Gilyard led the Spiders with 24 points.

Return to qctimes.com for postgame reaction.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.