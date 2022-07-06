Spurlock joins Hawkeye basketball staff

Fran McCaffery filled the final vacancy on his Iowa basketball coaching staff with the hiring of Tristan Spurlock as the Hawkeyes' director of player development.

Spurlock, a three-year starter at Central Florida as a collegiate player, arrives at Iowa after playing professionally for the past nine seasons overseas.

His post-college career included playing for Detroit's NBA Summer League team in 2015, averaging 10 points, three rebounds and three assists for the Pistons.

Spurlock concluded his playing career last year, averaging 12 points and six rebounds while playing Uruguay.

A native of Woodridge, Va., Spurlock was named Mr. Basketball in his home state after averaging 23 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three blocks as a senior at the Word of Life Christian Academy in 2009.

He began his college career at Virginia before transferring to Central Florida, where he started from 2012-14 and earned a degree in communications in 2014.

Spurlock averaged 9.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 92 games with the Golden Knights.

At Iowa, Spurlock moves into a role filled previously by Courtney Eldridge before he was promoted to an assistant coach position after Billy Taylor left the Hawkeye program to become the head coach at Elon.