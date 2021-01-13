St. Ambrose clips St. Francis in CCAC tilt

JOLIET, Ill. — John Kerr made three free throws in the final 24 seconds as the St. Ambrose men's basketball team remained unbeaten in Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference play Wednesday with a 63-62 win over St. Francis.

Kerr finished with a game-high 20 points and 15 rebounds as St. Ambrose held on at the Sullivan Center after leading by a dozen points at halftime.

Ben Schols had 18 points and Jake Friel came off the bench to chip in 13 for the Fighting Bees, who won despite having only five assists to 15 turnovers.

St. Ambrose (8-2, 3-0) shot 53% from the field in the opening half to build a 39-27 halftime margin.

Coach Ray Shovlain's squad pushed the advantage to 14 points on two occasions in the second half before St. Francis (8-4, 1-1) rallied.

Carter Fayhee capped an 11-0 run with a 3-pointer to bring the home team within three at 51-48 with 9 minutes, 43 seconds remaining.

Eric Ting eventually tied the game on two free throws with 5:24 left, but St. Francis never snatched the lead.

Kerr's three-point play a minute later gave St. Ambrose the advantage for good. He secured the victory at the foul line where he finished 7 of 9.