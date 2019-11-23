St. Ambrose dominates in paint in win

It was an inside job for St. Ambrose Saturday.
The Fighting Bees dominated Trinity International in the paint en route to a 82-68 conference win Saturday at Lee Lohman Arena.
St. Ambrose outscored the Trojans 50-38 in the paint in the win, led by the 6-foot-2 inside presences of sophomore Madeline Prestegaard and freshman Kylie Wroblewski.
The pair combined for 29 points, led by Wroblewski's 19-point, 10-rebound effort, which included a 7-of-8 shooting performance from the free throw line.
"Our guards are super strong and so, with posts, we want to do the same thing. I think the more balanced we are as a team will really help us in the long run," Wroblewski said. "We've been working really hard in the post, me and Mads going to work every day and it's been super fun because we know we're making each other better every day."
Wroblewski supplemented her scoring with a team-high four steals and three blocks. Through the first eight games of her career, the Bettendorf grad is leading the team with 14.1 points and eight rebounds and also has a team-high 12 steals.
"The thing is, I think we can have so much more potential," St. Ambrose head coach Krista Van Hauen said. "Once she figures out the physicalness of the college game and how to really post and go up strong; again tonight, she had a silent 19. You don't think she has 19 but she gets to the free throw line and she's a great free throw shooter."
The Bees (4-4, 3-1 CCAC) came out slow to start the game, struggling with turnovers and cold shooting as they trailed the Trojans 12-11 after the first quarter, a deficit that grew to 19-13 with 8 minutes, 46 seconds left in the half.
The Bees answered with an 18-3 run over the next 5:47 to take a 31-22 lead, which became 36-28 at halftime.
"That first quarter I thought we were going through the motions," Van Hauen said. "Once we started settling in, the second through fourth (quarters), we scored over 20 points every single time."
The third quarter was a physical one, as Trinity International (5-5, 2-3) tried taking the Bees out of their inside game with tough play in the post.
Prestegaard received much of that attention, hitting the floor several times but still managing 10 points on the night.
"I think we played with them, we didn't let that take us out ... we could still play through it," Prestegaard said. "It took me by surprise when I came out and they were physical as heck, but it's not something we can't adjust to."
That opened up the floor for the rest of the Bees as three other players scored nine points, including Charlotte Flynn, who added eight rebounds on the night.
"We know how balanced we can be, and it's a total team effort," Van Hauen said. "That's what we need to continue to do going forward."