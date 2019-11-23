St. Ambrose dominates in paint in win

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Bees (4-4, 3-1 CCAC) came out slow to start the game, struggling with turnovers and cold shooting as they trailed the Trojans 12-11 after the first quarter, a deficit that grew to 19-13 with 8 minutes, 46 seconds left in the half.

The Bees answered with an 18-3 run over the next 5:47 to take a 31-22 lead, which became 36-28 at halftime.

"That first quarter I thought we were going through the motions," Van Hauen said. "Once we started settling in, the second through fourth (quarters), we scored over 20 points every single time."

The third quarter was a physical one, as Trinity International (5-5, 2-3) tried taking the Bees out of their inside game with tough play in the post.

Prestegaard received much of that attention, hitting the floor several times but still managing 10 points on the night.

"I think we played with them, we didn't let that take us out ... we could still play through it," Prestegaard said. "It took me by surprise when I came out and they were physical as heck, but it's not something we can't adjust to."

That opened up the floor for the rest of the Bees as three other players scored nine points, including Charlotte Flynn, who added eight rebounds on the night.

"We know how balanced we can be, and it's a total team effort," Van Hauen said. "That's what we need to continue to do going forward."

