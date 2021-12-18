St. Ambrose men fall to Governors State as losing skid reaches six

The month of December has not been easy for the St. Ambrose men’s basketball team. Still working its way back to full health, the Fighting Bees were met with a barrage of 3-pointers in a 93-84 Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference loss to Governors State at Lee Lohman Arena on Saturday afternoon.
The loss followed a four-game road trip and extended the current skid to six games in December.
The Jaguars (6-9, 3-5 CCAC) went 14 of 29 from deep in the win with Adam Taylor (6 of 10 3-pointers) scoring 20 points and DeAndrey Robinson II going for 19. Payton Harley (4 of 8 3s) added 16 for GSU.
SAU (4-9, 3-5) trailed most of the game with the deficit reaching 13 at its widest.
Tom Kazanecki’s jumper with 5:17 to play made it a two-point game at 74-72, but the Jaguars scored on their next three possessions to help close out the win. Kazanecki scored a game-high 24 points with 10 rebounds.
The Bees battled their way back despite dealing with some non-COVID-related illness going around the team.
“Not making excuses, but there’s been a lot of guys hurt and sick the last three or four games,” SAU coach Ray Shovlain said. “We went to Indianapolis with nine players last Sunday (a 76-55 loss to No. 24 Marian University). … We’ve just got to get the ship right here.”
Ben Schols (4 of 7 3s) scored 14 for the Fighting Bees and Jake Friel scored 10 with five assists. Grant Mason came off the bench to score 16 points, but it was not quite enough as the Jaguars hit shots when they needed to.
SAU’s only lead of two points came 49 seconds into the game.
SAU was 6 of 19 from distance and had 16 turnovers against the GSU press, resulting in 17 points on the other end. SAU had 20 fastbreak points and a 52-26 scoring advantage in the paint, but the Jaguars drilled shots late to secure the win.
With 2:17 to play and SAU down 84-74, Will Spriggs slammed the ball down in frustration after a turnover, which resulted in a technical.
“We need to start gearing it up,” Shovlain said. “We need to go ahead and focus on the game on Tuesday, win that game and break for Christmas and get these guys rested to come back for the second half of the season.”
The Bees return home on Tuesday to face Trinity International University at 3 p.m.