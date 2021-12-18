St. Ambrose men fall to Governors State as losing skid reaches six

The month of December has not been easy for the St. Ambrose men’s basketball team. Still working its way back to full health, the Fighting Bees were met with a barrage of 3-pointers in a 93-84 Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference loss to Governors State at Lee Lohman Arena on Saturday afternoon.

The loss followed a four-game road trip and extended the current skid to six games in December.

The Jaguars (6-9, 3-5 CCAC) went 14 of 29 from deep in the win with Adam Taylor (6 of 10 3-pointers) scoring 20 points and DeAndrey Robinson II going for 19. Payton Harley (4 of 8 3s) added 16 for GSU.

SAU (4-9, 3-5) trailed most of the game with the deficit reaching 13 at its widest.

Tom Kazanecki’s jumper with 5:17 to play made it a two-point game at 74-72, but the Jaguars scored on their next three possessions to help close out the win. Kazanecki scored a game-high 24 points with 10 rebounds.

The Bees battled their way back despite dealing with some non-COVID-related illness going around the team.