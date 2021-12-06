St. Ambrose stumbles on road

Men's basketball
Mount Mercy 82, St. Ambrose 69: A month after St. Ambrose beat Mount Mercy University, the Mustangs flipped the score.
Former North Scott prep Bailey Basala led five Mount Mercy players in double figures Monday night in the double-digit win at the Hennessey Rec Center in Cedar Rapids. The Mustangs (6-4) were 11 of 26 from beyond the arc and racked up 46 points in the second half to break free.
Tom Kazanecki led the Fighting Bees (4-6) with 26 points and eight rebounds. Will Spriggs had 13 for St. Ambrose, which was a meager 3 of 21 from the 3-point line.
St. Ambrose returns to action Thursday at Roosevelt University in Chicago.