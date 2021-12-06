 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Ambrose stumbles on road
0 Comments

St. Ambrose stumbles on road

  • Updated
  • 0
SAU Fighting Bee logo
Submitted

Men's basketball

Mount Mercy 82, St. Ambrose 69: A month after St. Ambrose beat Mount Mercy University, the Mustangs flipped the score.

Former North Scott prep Bailey Basala led five Mount Mercy players in double figures Monday night in the double-digit win at the Hennessey Rec Center in Cedar Rapids. The Mustangs (6-4) were 11 of 26 from beyond the arc and racked up 46 points in the second half to break free.

Tom Kazanecki led the Fighting Bees (4-6) with 26 points and eight rebounds. Will Spriggs had 13 for St. Ambrose, which was a meager 3 of 21 from the 3-point line.

St. Ambrose returns to action Thursday at Roosevelt University in Chicago.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News