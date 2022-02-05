St. Ambrose women return to winning ways

One game after suffering just their second loss of the season in blowout fashion, the St. Ambrose Bees' women's basketball team wasted no time establishing its dominance on the defensive end on Saturday.

St. Ambrose held Judson to just six first quarter points and cruised to the 68-52 win.

Kylie Wroblewski was emblematic of the team's turnaround from its loss to Saint Xavier, bouncing back from a three-point outing to score a team-high 16 points and grab six rebounds.

Shayne Smith added nine points and Anna Plumer eight for the Bees. Madeline Prestegaard scored seven points and grabbed seven rebounds off the bench.

The Bees shot 50% from the field while holding Judson to just 29.6%. Ambrose led 30-20 at halftime and expanded that to 48-30 entering the final quarter. Nine of the 13 Bees who played Saturday scored at least four points.

Ta'Mia Banks scored 16 points to lead Judson (5-17, 4-12) but needed 19 shots and seven free throws to do so. Sydnie Wolf similarly scored 11 points on 13 shots and eight free throws.

The win allowed the Bees (23-2, 16-2) to remain a half game behind Saint Xavier and St. Francis in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference standings.

Men's basketball

Judson 85, St. Ambrose 77: St. Ambrose: When Tom Kazanecki hit the first shot of the second half to stake St. Ambrose to a one-point lead in what had been a back and forth battle throughout the first half against Judson on Saturday, there was no way to predict it would be the last lead the Bees would hold on the night.

Such was the case, however. Every time St. Ambrose managed to pull within one possession, which happened multiple times in the second half, Judson went on a run, keeping the lead just out of reach.

Much of the damage was done at the free throw line, as all eight Judson players hit at least two on their way to a 21-23 effort at the line. St. Ambrose hit 9-11.

Kazanecki led the way for St. Ambrose with 17 points as five Bees finished in double figures. Grant Mason added 16, Will Spriggs 13 and Jake Friel 11 for the Bees.

Jake Conerty scored 12 and grabbed a game-high eight rebounds off the bench for St. Ambrose (11-15, 9-11).

Lorenzo Anderson led Judson (11-14, 8-9) with 24 points.

The Bees shot 63% from the field and 66.7% from 3-point range in the first half but still trailed 39-38 at intermission.

