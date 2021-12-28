St. Ambrose women rule the paint in win

“I feel like all of our post players are good at seeing and knowing how each other plays and where we want the ball,” Madeline Prestegaard said. “Especially me and my sister. We’ve been playing together forever. We just know where we want it. I think it’s like telepathy, but no one seems to agree with me.”

St. Ambrose led by just two points at halftime but held Midland (6-8) to just 10 points in the third quarter as the Fighting Bees stretched their lead to 12 points late in the period.

“We talked about at halftime that we’ve got to start extending leads,” Van Hauen said. “We needed to get a stop, then score. Get another stop, score. We did that in the third quarter, and that’s kind of what blew open the game for us.”

Point guard Shayne Smith scored eight of the Fighting Bees’ final 10 points of the third quarter. Her elbow jumper with 1:07 left in the third gave her 1,000 points for her career.