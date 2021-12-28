St. Ambrose women rule the paint in win

When the rest of the world is zigging, the St. Ambrose women’s basketball team is zagging.
In a sport ruled by the 3-point shot in the wake of players like Steph Curry and Damian Lillard, the Fighting Bees are playing a game more suited for the 1950s, feeding the ball into the post as the first option.
St. Ambrose scored all of its points in the paint or from the free-throw line in Tuesday’s 68-59 win over Midland University inside Lee Lohman Arena.
“We want to pound it inside when we can,” said 6-foot-3 center Madeline Prestegaard. “That’s usually our first option.”
And it worked. St. Ambrose (15-1) shot 50% from the field on Tuesday night.
“Some teams live and die by the 3, and right now that’s not a good percentage shot in the women’s game,” said St. Ambrose head coach Krista Van Hauen, whose team attempted just seven shots from beyond the 3-point arc on Tuesday. “We shot 50% for the game, so I think we kind of have it figured out. Down in Texas the last two games, we shot 60% from the 3-point line and we hit 3s when we needed to. Tonight, we didn’t need to. We got it to our bigs down low and they did a great job finishing.”
Jaynee Prestegaard scored a game-high 27 points on 12-for-14 shooting to lead the Fighting Bees, while fellow bigs Madeline Prestegaard and Kylie Wroblewski added 15 points apiece. Many of St. Ambrose’s baskets came using high-low sets between two post players.
“I feel like all of our post players are good at seeing and knowing how each other plays and where we want the ball,” Madeline Prestegaard said. “Especially me and my sister. We’ve been playing together forever. We just know where we want it. I think it’s like telepathy, but no one seems to agree with me.”
St. Ambrose led by just two points at halftime but held Midland (6-8) to just 10 points in the third quarter as the Fighting Bees stretched their lead to 12 points late in the period.
“We talked about at halftime that we’ve got to start extending leads,” Van Hauen said. “We needed to get a stop, then score. Get another stop, score. We did that in the third quarter, and that’s kind of what blew open the game for us.”
Point guard Shayne Smith scored eight of the Fighting Bees’ final 10 points of the third quarter. Her elbow jumper with 1:07 left in the third gave her 1,000 points for her career.
“I didn’t really know it was happening during the game,” Smith said. “I was just so into it. It’s a big accomplishment. I’ve worked really, really hard for this. Not getting to have a season last year was really tough, so being able to have an opportunity to play here and get it and get it with these great teammates, I couldn’t be more thankful and grateful.”
Smith played the first three seasons of her collegiate career at Monmouth College but said she’s fit right in at St. Ambrose.
“She’s added so much to our team,” Van Hauen said. “She’s fun to watch. She’s a competitor. She’s a bulldog. She’s going to do whatever the team needs. She’s just gritty. I wish I had the ability to coach her for all four years. She is going to do anything for the team to make us win. She’s not overly concerned with scoring, but it’s nice to see she got her 1,000th point for college.”
Midland connected on four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter but could get no closer than eight points as the Fighting Bees could score inside at will.
"Our bigs are just so dominant down low,” Smith said. “They couldn’t stop us in the first half down low, so we said we’ll keep pounding it in and let them go to work. Our posts did really good tonight.”
Tuesday’s game was scheduled to be the first game of the SAU Christmas Classic, with Midland facing Marian University tomorrow and the Fighting Bees facing Marian on Thursday. The final two days of the Classic have been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns in the Marian women’s basketball program, leaving St. Ambrose the de facto champions.
“We’re Classic champions and 15-1. It’s pretty awesome,” Madeline Prestegaard said.