Staggering Cyclones face 7 games in next 2 weeks

He knows that’s how they’re judged and evaluated but he wants his team to concentrate on a few specific things that he believes will lead to that elusive win.

“We gave our team two goals,” Prohm said. “Offensively, play with great pace and ball movement and then execute the offense. We had 18 assists against West Virginia and 14 assists against Oklahoma and we missed 45 shots against them. We could’ve had a 20-assist game if we made a few more of those shots.

“Defensively, we need effort, energy and toughness. Those are the things we’re focusing on down the stretch.”

Over the last two games against West Virginia and Oklahoma, Iowa State began getting its whole team back from COVID-19 protocols. Both were ranked teams and both times Iowa State had a chance late in the game to win but was unable to make the necessary plays down the stretch.

Now that they have at least one game under their collective belt with the full lineup again, Jackson believes it’s only a matter of time before the Cyclones turn those close losses into wins.