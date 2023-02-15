IOWA CITY – A young Ohio State basketball team has endured plenty of growing pains this season.

Coach Chris Holtmann started three freshmen in Sunday’s 62-41 loss to Michigan State and the Buckeyes are playing more freshmen more minutes than any team in the Big Ten.

In a veteran-filled league, that’s a recipe for the 3-11 record and 13th position in the conference standings that Ohio State currently holds down.

Still, Iowa has no shortage of respect for the opponent it will face in an 8 p.m. game Thursday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

After all, it’s hard not to respect an opponent who scored 93 points and handled the Hawkeyes by 16 points a little over three weeks ago in Columbus.

Those 93 points are the most Iowa has allowed 25 games into the current season and the most the Hawkeyes have given up in their last 62 games dating to a 95-80 loss to Oregon in the second round of the 2021 NCAA tournament.

“Those 93 points, that can’t happen again,’’ Iowa sophomore Payton Sandfort said Tuesday.

He believes Iowa didn’t take the court last month against the Buckeyes ready to compete.

“I just don’t think we were really focused,’’ Sandfort said. “We’ve got to bring a different level of intensity, just be laser-focused on the defensive end.’’

Ohio State beat Iowa about every way imaginable that January day.

The Buckeyes shot 56.3 percent from the field, out-rebounded Iowa 36-29, turned the Hawkeyes over 14 times and owned a 50-32 advantage in points in the paint.

“We did not play well against them the last time, plain and simple,’’ Iowa forward Connor McCaffery said. “I think there will be some added motivation for sure.’’

Forward Kris Murray said Ohio State opened a few Iowa eyes that day, ending a four-game win streak by Iowa at the time.

The Buckeyes (11-14, 3-11 Big Ten) have not won in the six games they have played since.

“They were the better team on the floor that day,’’ Murray said. “They showed us what can happen if you’re not ready to go.’’

The Hawkeyes don’t have to look back that far to find examples across the Big Ten of upper-division teams being taken down by teams buried deep in the conference standings.

It’s already happened three times this week.

Penn State, Nebraska and Wisconsin – all sitting in 10th place or lower in the Big Ten standings – knocked off Illinois, Rutgers and Michigan respectively on Tuesday.

The setbacks pushed the Fighting Illini, Scarlet Knights and Wolverines back into a pack of six teams with six or seven Big Ten losses, all sitting below league-leading Purdue and Indiana and Northwestern teams that share second place two games off the pace being set by the Boilermakers.

“Everybody in the Big Ten is capable,’’ Murray said.

As Ohio State demonstrated against Iowa, that includes the Buckeyes even though that game against the Hawkeyes (16-9, 8-6) is the only one they have won in 12 tries since a New Year’s Day win at Northwestern.

“Obviously, they have our attention. They beat us by 16,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “They’re in the fight every day, you can tell that.’’

Of Ohio State’s 14 losses through 25 games, 11 have been by single-digit margins and seven have been in games settled by six or fewer points.

“They’ve got a lot of different guys that can score,’’ McCaffery said. “They’ve got a lot of different guys who can post up. They compete defensively. They’ve got some 3-point shooters and they’ve got some depth. They’re a team that we have the utmost respect for.’’