Stuelke steps up in Hawkeye rout

IOWA CITY – As Caitlin Clark flirted with another triple-double Wednesday, the Iowa All-American was upstaged by a teammate.

Freshman Hannah Stuelke more than demonstrated her abilities as the 12th-ranked Hawkeyes rolled to a 93-64 victory over Northwestern at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Now filling the role as Iowa’s primary back up at the power forward and post positions, the 6-foot-2 Cedar Rapids Washington product scored a career-high 17 points, fell one shy of a career high with nine rebounds, dished out two assist and had a steal in 14-and-a-half minutes of action.

Stuelke posted up and scored in the block. She fought for rebounds. She swiped an inbounds pass and raced to the other end of the court for a lay-up.

“I just try to come and be a little spark,’’ Stuelke said. “Today we got off to a little bit of a slow start but once we got rolling we were rolling.’’

Against the Wildcats, Stuelke provided that spark with an 11-point second quarter which helped Iowa grow a 22-16 lead after one quarter grow to 47-32 at halftime.

Stuelke could only think of one thing she didn’t do.

“I didn’t dunk. I’m saving that for later,’’ Stuelke said.

That aside, Stuelke’s effort, energy and athleticism caught the attention of the crowd of 8,384, which roared when she returned to the bench.

“She’s been tremendous. She’s a great player,’’ Clark said. “But I think right now her teammates believe in her more than she believes in herself. When you see the potential she has, see what she can do, how athletic she is, it’s great. She likes to play the game fast and I love to play with teammates like that.’’

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder believes the best is yet to come.

“Everybody can see what an amazing athlete she is and how good of a basketball player she is,’’ Bluder said. “We initially planned to play her only at the power forward, but now we’re using her as the first player in at two spots and she’s doing a great job.’’

It was Stuelke who fed the ball to Gabbie Marshall for a 3-point basket with 6 minutes, 53 seconds remaining in the first half that gave Iowa a 32-22 advantage, a double-digit margin the Hawkeyes maintained for the rest of the game.

Clark led four Hawkeyes in double figures and missed the eighth triple-double of her career by one rebound, finishing with 20 points, 14 assists and nine boards.

As Iowa grew its lead to 72-47 after three quarters and 81-50 on a basket by McKenna Warnock with 6:03 to play in the game, Bluder pulled her starters.

Clark did return briefly later in the quarter in an attempt to chase down one more rebound, but Northwestern scored on three possessions, Iowa answered and the ball didn’t fall Clark’s way on a couple of misses before she exited the game.

“A triple-double is such a special thing, I thought if she could get it, great,’’ Bluder said. “So, we gave her the chance.’’

On a night when Monika Czinano scored 18 points and Warnock added 10, Clark’s inability to collect one last rebound was about the only disappointment of the night from Bluder’s perspective.

From a 59.3-percent shooting for the game to its 27 assists on 35 baskets and its 52-32 edge in points in the paint, Bluder found a lot to like about the follow-up performance by Iowa (13-4, 5-1 Big Ten) to Saturday’s win at then-No. 14 Michigan.

“That’s back-to-back complete games for us which makes me feel good,’’ Bluder said. “This time of year, you want to see your team put together some consistency like that.’’

It took Iowa some time to get going. The Wildcats forced some early turnovers by the Hawkeyes, but back-to-back 3-point baskets by Clark in the final 1:21 of the first quarter broke a 16-16 deadlock and left Northwestern (6-10, 0-6) playing from behind the remainder of the game.

Caileigh Walsh led the Wildcats with a 22-point effort.