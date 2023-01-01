Stunned by Illini, Hawkeyes believe

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Watching tape of this Illinois women's basketball team last week, Iowa coach Lisa Bluder could tell the Fighting Illini were improved.

Sunday, the 12th-ranked Hawkeyes received an up-close view of just how much improvement Illinois has made.

Genesis Bryant scored a career-high 24 points and first-year coach Shauna Green's team used a big second quarter to grab a lead it wouldn't relinquish in a 90-86 victory over Iowa at the State Farm Center.

The Fighting Illini closed the second quarter with a 12-2 run capped by a buzzer-beating 3-point basket by Bryant to open a 44-33 halftime lead the Hawkeyes could not catch.

"Sometimes you have to see it to believe it,'' Bluder said in a Learfield Sports postgame interview. "We could see it on film but I don't think our players realized just how good they were until that second quarter when they just took control of the game.''

Iowa led 18-13 after the opening quarter and held a 29-28 advantage following a Kate Martin 3-pointer with 3 minutes, 44 seconds remaining in the half.

Two baskets in 17-second span by Adalia McKenzie and Makira Cook, the latter following a steal by Jada Peebles, moved Illinois ahead to stay at 32-29 with 3:03 to play in the half.

"They outscored us 31-15 in the second quarter and transfers that they got in have really helped them out. We really had trouble defending them, particularly in the second quarter,'' Bluder said.

Bryant, a transfer from North Carolina State, did most of her work in the second half when she scored 19 of her points to help the Fighting Illini hold off repeated comeback attempts by the Hawkeyes to extend their ongoing win streak to six games.

"Every time we needed a stop we got it. Every time we needed a big play, someone got it for us,'' Green said. "That goes back to believing and having confidence in each other. I was proud of the poise we showed.''

Trailing by as many as 13 points in the third quarter, Iowa pulled within 75-74 on a 3-pointer by Caitlin Clark with 6:10 left in the game.

But, a pair of free throws Kendall Bostic and another 3-pointer by Bryant left the Hawkeyes in an 80-74 hole with 3:34 remaining.

Clark, who finished with a game-high 32 points before fouling out in the final minute pulled Iowa within 80-77 with 3:26 to play.

But as was the case on two other occasions in the final minutes when the Hawkeyes pulled within three points, Illinois (13-2, 3-1 Big Ten) answered to earn its first win over a ranked opponent in eight years.

"That was a great team we beat, a really tough team that I have a lot of respect for,'' Green said. "We have to use this to build on, go back to work and continue to try to improve every day.''

In addition to Bryant's effort, Dayton transfer Marika Cook finished with 20 points while Bostic went 7-for-7 from the field and had 12 rebounds to go with 17 points.

Monika Czinano with 24 points and McKenna Warnock with 17 joined Clark in double figures for Iowa (11-4, 3-1).