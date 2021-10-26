Talented BHC women hope mesh, find more success

Now he finds himself trying to incorporate eight freshmen with five true sophomores — all of whom are gearing up for their first real college basketball action.

That hasn't been helped so far with any of the jamborees in which BHC has played.

“It's been a running clock, so it's been hard to shuffle players in and out and get a good feel for what we have,” Frye said. “We weren't able to utilize all of our girls in a legit 40-minute college game.”

Among the returning Braves to see action in those spring exhibitions were local prep standouts Jasmine Bell (United Township HS), Carley Whitsell (Sherrard HS) and Lexi Nichols (Wethersfield HS).

“I think we can accomplish a lot,” said Bell, looking forward to the season. “Our team has a lot of talent. … I know it’s a lot of us thrown together, but we have a lot of chemistry already with one another; we get along really well. On the floor, I feel like we play good together, honestly.”

The biggest task now, though, is getting that court time, and that may have to come with some perspective. The Braves open the season Nov. 5 and 6 at the Parkland Classic and in the first nine games will play at least six teams that were ranked in the NJCAA preseason poll.