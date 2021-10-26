Talented BHC women hope mesh, find more success

Turnover on rosters and starting over with a number of new players is a fact of life in the junior college ranks, no matter what the sport.
Most juco teams go into seasons with both positives to build on and concerns to worry about, and coach Logan Frye and his Black Hawk College women's basketball team are no different heading into the rapidly approaching 2021-22 season.
Frye has a team that he thinks will prosper with its depth as long as it can figure out how to gain some experience quickly for his bunch that has very little real college playing background.
“I like our depth and how we don't have a big drop off from 1 to 14 on our roster,” Frye said. “We have a bunch of girls who can come in and provide quality minutes for us.”
A major issue, though, is of those 14 players, only redshirt sophomore Megan Teal has experienced a real college basketball season.
“I think we have a pretty talented group that’s come in,” said Teal, who is ready to go after an ACL injury sidelined her for almost a year. “I’m hoping that when we execute and do things that we know how to do that we will be successful.
“I think we have everyone who fits into a role and that will help us. … We are all ready to compete again.”
Teal was a major cog in BHC's 22-11 Arrowhead Conference championship season of 2019-20. Last season was scrapped because of the COVID-19 pandemic and turned into a four-game spring scrimmage camp in which Frye said the Braves beat Rock Valley and Oakton twice each “by an average margin of victory of 15 point with seven girls.”
Now he finds himself trying to incorporate eight freshmen with five true sophomores — all of whom are gearing up for their first real college basketball action.
That hasn't been helped so far with any of the jamborees in which BHC has played.
“It's been a running clock, so it's been hard to shuffle players in and out and get a good feel for what we have,” Frye said. “We weren't able to utilize all of our girls in a legit 40-minute college game.”
Among the returning Braves to see action in those spring exhibitions were local prep standouts Jasmine Bell (United Township HS), Carley Whitsell (Sherrard HS) and Lexi Nichols (Wethersfield HS).
“I think we can accomplish a lot,” said Bell, looking forward to the season. “Our team has a lot of talent. … I know it’s a lot of us thrown together, but we have a lot of chemistry already with one another; we get along really well. On the floor, I feel like we play good together, honestly.”
The biggest task now, though, is getting that court time, and that may have to come with some perspective. The Braves open the season Nov. 5 and 6 at the Parkland Classic and in the first nine games will play at least six teams that were ranked in the NJCAA preseason poll.
“We might not be going out and winning some games early, but competing with those teams on a national level will help our young kids progress,” said Frye. “We want to be playing at our best when February and March hit, and this will only help.”
Another huge change for the Braves is their December schedule. In the past, both the women's and men's programs shut down for much of December around the school’s semester break and had to re-boot ahead of Arrowhead Conference play in January.
This season, the Braves will play six times games in December, including playing in the Illinois Community College Christmas Tournament. That gathering features a number of nationally top-ranked clubs.
“We're going to find out a lot about ourselves right out of the gate,” said Frye. “That was by choice. We scheduled those teams for a reason. We were six points shy of making it to the national tournament (in the 2019-20 season) and we wanted to do everything we could to get that exposure at the national level against those teams early on.”