IOWA CITY — Filip Rebraca couldn’t keep a straight face.

The Iowa senior first suggested he didn’t know who he would be guarding Thursday when the Hawkeyes visit top-ranked Purdue.

A smile then filled his face and he chuckled, “I know who, just the best player in the country."

The Boilermakers’ Zach Edey will present Iowa’s undersized big man with a tall test in the 6 p.m. game at Mackey Arena.

Purdue’s 7-foot-4, 305-pound junior center leads the Big Ten in scoring and rebounding this season, averaging 22.4 points and 13.2 rebounds per game.

After splitting time in the middle with Trevion Williams a year ago, Edey now has the job of playing the post to himself and is thriving.

Edey averages 31.3 minutes per game and is the only player on a Big Ten team currently shooting better than 60 percent from the field, hitting 62.7 of his attempts.

He also ranks second in the conference with an average of 2.2 blocks per game.

Dealing with Edey is nothing new for Rebraca.

He faced him three times a year ago as Purdue swept a pair of regular-season games against Iowa before the Hawkeyes outscored the Boilermakers 12-4 over the final 2 minutes, 45 seconds to earn a 75-66 win in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Edey did score 12 points and grab 14 rebounds in that game, but averaged 8 points and 8.3 rebounds in the three games against Iowa, each decided by fewer than 10 points.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery believes Edey has blossomed with an expanded role that has helped Purdue build a 22-2 record this season, including an 11-2 mark in Big Ten play.

“I think it helps that he’s not splitting time. He’s more comfortable out there," McCaffery said. “They’ve always gone to him. Even when he only played half the game, they would go to him when he was in there."

It’s a role McCaffery has watched Edey grow into over the past three seasons.

“He’s become much better at playing in traffic and making plays," McCaffery said. “When he first got there, he wasn’t very good at that and now he’s passing the ball to cutters, he’s skipping opposite, he’s going quick and that makes him that much harder to guard."

Rebraca understands that, saying he doesn’t expect to stop Edey.

Giving up seven inches to Edey, Rebraca’s objective will be to contain him, making him work for whatever success he has against the Hawkeyes.

“You can limit his touches and make him less efficient," Rebraca said. “I have to make him catch the ball where he doesn’t want to catch it. Maybe off the ball, maybe a tough pass. There’s where I have to trust my teammates. We know we’re not going to stop him, but make him less efficient, take him out of his rhythm, stuff like that."

In some respects, how successful Iowa is in guarding Purdue’s perimeter game will be a factor in the impact that Edey makes.

“We have to go in there and stick to the plan," senior Connor McCaffery said. “We need to contain their guards the best we can and we need to be ready to handle them on the offensive glass."

Purdue leads the country in rebound margin, an area where Edey ranks as the nation’s top offensive rebounder.

“You can’t let them dominate the offensive glass and get second shots," coach McCaffery said. “They’re really good at that. Not just him, he’s number one in the country, but (Caleb) Furst and (Mason) Gillis and those other guys, (Ethan) Morton, they’re going to go after it on the glass. You give them more than one or two shot opportunities, you’re going to have a hard time beating them."

Rebraca won’t have to shoulder the entire defensive responsibility against Edey.

Coach McCaffery said Josh Ogundele and Riley Mulvey will be available to assist.

Ogundele hasn’t played since a Dec. 21 game against Eastern Illinois because of a knee injury but was back in uniform for the Hawkeyes’ 81-79 win over Illinois on Saturday.

At 6-10, 275 pounds, Ogundele did give Purdue’s big men some issues last season.

“He played really well against them," coach McCaffery said. “I don’t remember the game here, but he was really good there and he was really good in the Big Ten tournament."

Mostly, the Iowa coach wants Rebraca to play to his own strengths.

“I want him to be who he is. He’s going to work hard defensively, he’s going to run the floor and be aggressive offensively, active and smart. Just make intelligent decisions," McCaffery said. “He’s a hard guy to cover one on one, so we’ll try to give him as much help as we can."