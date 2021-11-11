Team effort fuels Hawkeye rout

IOWA CITY — From the opening tip, the Iowa women’s basketball rout of Samford on Thursday was a collaborative effort.
In a 91-54 win at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, 10 of the 11 players who took the court for the ninth-ranked Hawkeyes scored points and nine contributed at least six points to Iowa’s second lopsided victory in three days to start the season.
All 11 grabbed rebounds and 10 had a hand in delivering 24 assists on the 37 field goals the Hawkeyes scored.
"We have so many weapons on this team and thing I liked was that we were able to get a lot of players in early, in the first quarter, and they all contributed," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said.
Monika Czinano scored six of her game-high 20 points and dished out an assist as the Hawkeyes grabbed a 14-5 lead midway through the first quarter.
"They were just finding me," Czinano said. "We were moving the ball, I was getting open and we were able to get things going with a good pace. The flow was good right from the jump and the bench players continued that when they got into the game."
Iowa shot 59.7% for the game and worked the ball inside early and often. That helped the Hawkeyes build a 52-12 advantage in points scored in the paint and turn 24 turnovers by the Bulldogs into 31 points.
Bluder found a lot to like with the Hawkeyes’ performance, including a defensive effort which limited a Samford team picked to finish second in the Southern Conference to a 32.8% effort from the field.
"I think defensively we’re being more active, applying more pressure to the ball," Bluder said. "I feel like we are playing better defense."
No Hawkeye played more than 25 minutes in the rout, providing Iowa with an opportunity grow its depth and continue to help senior Logan Cook adjust to a new role as a back-up at both interior positions.
Cook finished with six points, four rebounds and two assists in just under 14 minutes of playing time.
"My confidence is improving and I’m feeling more comfortable," Cook said.
As a team, Iowa was comfortable from the start.
Nine Hawkeyes had scored points in the opening half as Iowa rode 60.6% shooting to build a 47-22 advantage by the break.
A basket by Sydney Affolter seven-and-a-half minutes into the opening quarter gave Iowa a 20-9 lead, a double-digit margin the Hawkeyes would not relinquish.
Two of Caitlin Clark’s 19 points pushed the Iowa lead to 34-14 with 6 minutes, 14 seconds remaining in the second quarter and the Bulldogs came closer than 20 points briefly on just two occasions the rest of the night.
"It’s nice to have a game or two like this," Bluder said. "I’ve scheduled a few over the years that I thought would be like that, didn’t turn out that way, but this gives everybody a chance to contribute."
Samford, which was not at full strength for its season opener and had only 10 players in uniform, was led by a 15-point performance from Andrea Cournoyer.