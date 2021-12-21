Teamwork carried Hawkeyes in rout

IOWA CITY — When Keegan Murray found himself in an unusual spot Tuesday night, there was no need to sweat.
His teammates on the Iowa basketball team had his back.
As the nation’s leading scorer dealt with some rare first-half foul trouble, the rest of the Hawkeyes built a lead in a collaborative effort that led Iowa to a 93-62 win over Southeastern Louisiana at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Murray returned to thrive in the second half, scoring 15 of his team-high 20 points and grabbing all but three of his 10 boards to help the Hawkeyes pull away to the lopsided win.
"That was the first time this year I’ve been in that type of foul trouble," Murray said. "When I came back in, I just tried to do my part and help extend the lead. I wanted to come out and be a leader at the start of the second half."
He fit right in.
Murray was among 12 Hawkeyes who scored, 12 who grabbed rebounds and 12 who dished out at least one assist against the road-weary Lions, who lost for the seventh time on an eight-game road trip.
Southeastern Louisiana fell behind by double digits less than six minutes into the game and never recovered.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery liked what he saw from his team, which helped itself by getting three stops in a row on 11 occasions and limiting the Lions to four offensive rebounds.
"We did have some breakdowns, but I think we had a lot of good performances from a lot of different people," McCaffery said. "I didn’t like the end of the first half when the lead went from 20 to 14, but we took care of business at the start of the second half."
By then, the Hawkeyes were well on their way to their ninth victory in 12 games.
Murray scored Iowa’s first eight points after the break before starting and ending a 17-5 run during the first 10 minutes of the second half that erased any remnant of doubt.
He hit a pair of free throws to extend a 50-37 lead that grew to 67-42 when he buried his lone 3-point basket of the game with 11:52 remaining.
"I thought our guys did a great job looking for Keegan," McCaffery said. "I think Connor (McCaffery) does a great job with that. He waits and waits and lets it develop and finds Keegan, finds Kris (Murray), finds Filip (Rebraca) or our shooters."
Murray was one of four Hawkeyes to finish in double figures.
Patrick McCaffery added 16 points, Jordan Bohannon had 13 and Payton Sandford contributed 10 points off the bench in the first half.
"It was a good team win. That’s important going into a few days off," Patrick McCaffery said. "You don’t want to go into that on a bad note. It was a good way for it to play out."
It was the type of game where Iowa missed eight of its final nine shots in the opening half but still maintained a 44-30 lead at the break.
The Hawkeyes were buoyed by a fast start, hitting six of their first eight shots to open an 18-8 lead on a basket by Patrick McCaffery just under six minutes into the game.
McCaffery and Sandfort combined to knock down 4-of-7 shots from 3-point range in the first half.
"Sandford has the ultimate green light," Fran McCaffery said. "He’s got a quick trigger."
That helped the Hawkeyes build a lead which reached 39-21 when Bohannon knocked down the second of two free throws with 4:07 to play in the half.
Bohannon found himself at the line when the Lions’ second-leading scorer and assist leader Keon Clergeot was ejected from the game after being whistled for a flagrant two foul during an altercation that occurred during a scrap for a loose ball.
Iowa point guard Joe Toussaint was in the middle of things but resisted the temptation to get involved to the point where things could have escalated.
"He kept his composure," Fran McCaffery said. "You don’t want anyone to take a swing and that kind of thing can happen in a situation like that."