Teamwork carried Hawkeyes in rout

IOWA CITY — When Keegan Murray found himself in an unusual spot Tuesday night, there was no need to sweat.

His teammates on the Iowa basketball team had his back.

As the nation’s leading scorer dealt with some rare first-half foul trouble, the rest of the Hawkeyes built a lead in a collaborative effort that led Iowa to a 93-62 win over Southeastern Louisiana at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Murray returned to thrive in the second half, scoring 15 of his team-high 20 points and grabbing all but three of his 10 boards to help the Hawkeyes pull away to the lopsided win.

"That was the first time this year I’ve been in that type of foul trouble," Murray said. "When I came back in, I just tried to do my part and help extend the lead. I wanted to come out and be a leader at the start of the second half."

He fit right in.

Murray was among 12 Hawkeyes who scored, 12 who grabbed rebounds and 12 who dished out at least one assist against the road-weary Lions, who lost for the seventh time on an eight-game road trip.

Southeastern Louisiana fell behind by double digits less than six minutes into the game and never recovered.