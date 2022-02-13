Terps are first of multiple tests for Hawkeyes

If nothing else, the University of Iowa women’s basketball team will be tournament tested before it ever plays a tournament game.

The 25th-ranked Hawkeyes face test after test over the final two weeks of the Big Ten Conference season, beginning with an 8 p.m. game Monday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena against 15th-ranked Maryland.

Two games against seventh-ranked Indiana – on the road at 3 p.m. on Saturday and at home next Monday at 7 p.m. – precede a road trip to Rutgers and a Feb. 27 home finale against fourth-ranked Michigan.

“We have five really tough games left,’’ Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “It’s a tough stretch, playing that many games against top-15 opponents. It’s really going to be a challenge.’’

Don’t expect the Terrapins to offer much sympathy.

Maryland’s schedule is every bit as daunting.

In addition to Monday’s game at Iowa, the Terrapins conclude their regular season with a home game against 21st-ranked Ohio State, a road trip to fourth-ranked Michigan and a home game against seventh-ranked Indiana.

“I love what lies ahead. Except for Iowa, we’ve seen everyone we’re going to face here,’’ Maryland coach Brenda Frese said. “… We’ve played the top three teams, by the time we finish, we’ll have played them all twice and I’d rather be battle tested like that going into the Big Ten Tournament and the postseason.’’

Riding a six-game win streak, the Terrapins bring an 18-6 overall record and match Iowa’s 10-3 mark in the Big Ten into the only regular-season meeting between the teams. They are tied for third with Ohio State, just two games behind league-leading Indiana.

While Iowa (16-6) builds around the strength of Caitlin Clark and Monika Czinano offensively, Maryland brings balance to the court.

Returning its starting five from last season’s Big Ten championship team, five Terrapins average in double figures. Angel Reese and Ashley Owusu lead Maryland with averages of 17.6 and 14.3 points, respectively, while guards Diamond Miller, Katie Benzan and Chloe Bibby average between 11.4 and 12.8 points per game.

Topping 30 points in three of her last four games, Clark continues to lead the nation with an average of 27.6 points and 8.1 assists per game in addition to leading the Hawkeyes on the boards with an average of 8.2 rebounds.

Her work is complemented by Czinano, who averages 20.3 points and 6.1 rebounds from the post position.

The return of Gabbie Marshall from a shoulder injury gave Iowa eight players in uniform for its win over Minnesota last Wednesday and Bluder is hopeful the number of healthy Hawkeyes will continue to grow.

However, starting forward McKenna Warnock remains questionable for Monday’s game with a hand injury although Bluder said she is making strides toward a return to action.

