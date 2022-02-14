Terrapins strike early, hold off Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY – On a night when the Big Ten Conference women’s basketball race opened up a bit, Iowa stumbled out of the starting blocks.

The Hawkeyes missed an opportunity to move one game behind league-leading Indiana in the loss column when Maryland held off a late charge by the Hawkeyes to earn an 81-69 victory at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The 13th-ranked Terrapins used a 25-point game from Angel Reese and a 17-4 run midway through the second quarter to seize control of the game, building a 48-33 lead by halftime. The margin reached 57-37 just over three minutes into the second half.

“We gave up way too many offensive rebounds (19), too many extra shots and that continues to be a problem for us,’’ Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “Our second quarter was really bad. We were better in the third quarter and had it within five with six minutes left, but they hit a couple of shots and it was over.’’

The mid-game margin was enough for Maryland to withstand a late surge by 22nd-ranked Iowa, which pulled as close as 66-61 when Gabbie Marshall scored on a drive with 6 minutes, 42 seconds remaining.

A basket by Reese and a 3-pointer by Katie Benzen pushed the Maryland margin to 71-61 with 5:20 to play.

Addison O’Grady, who scored six of her eight points in the final quarter, hit a follow-up to pull Iowa within eight before Chloe Bibby buried a 3-pointer, stole the ball on the ensuing possession and scored on the breakaway to leave Maryland in control 76-63.

“We knew they’d make a run, but we withstood it and that allowed us to earn an important win on the road,’’ Terrapins coach Brenda Frese said. “We kept our composure.’’

Iowa came no closer than nine points the rest of the game as Maryland (19-6, 11-3 Big Ten) won its seventh straight game and made the most of its chance to join Michigan and Ohio State one game behind Indiana in the Big Ten race after the Hoosiers dropped a 72-55 decision at Nebraska.

Now two games off the lead with four games remaining in the regular season the Hawkeyes (16-7, 10-4 Big Ten) face the fifth-ranked Hoosiers twice in the next seven days, on the road Saturday and at Carver-Hawkeye Arena next Monday.

Maryland limited the nation’s scoring leader Caitlin Clark to a team-leading 19 points, nearly eight below her average of 27.6 points per game and forced her to commit a season-high 10 turnovers.

The Hawkeye sophomore missed her first seven shots before knocking one down with 5:22 remaining in the second quarter to cut into a deficit that had already reached 32-25.

Clark scored Iowa’s final points of the opening half, pulling the Hawkeyes within 15 points at the break as she concluded a 3-of-13 half from the field.

“We played the kind of game defensively we needed to play,’’ Frese said. “To force her into 10 turnovers, that’s not easy.’’

Reese helped Maryland to its comfortable halftime margin, scoring 18 of her points in the first two quarters.

Reese’s blend of size to compete down low and quickness that allowed her to drive around post defenders gave the Hawkeyes’ early issues.

Both teams played without a starter. Iowa's McKenna Warnock missed her fourth straight game with a hand injury while Maryland played without All-American guard Ashley Owusu for a third straight game.

The Hawkeyes did have nine players in uniform Monday. Reserve AJ Ediger returned from a three-game absence because of an ankle sprain.

