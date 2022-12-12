The final four: Hawkeyes and Badgers

IOWA CITY -- Four things to think about following the Iowa basketball team's 78-75 overtime loss to Wisconsin:

1. The family business

Patrick McCaffery and Connor McCaffery showed the same kind of fight that their father, coach Fran McCaffery, displays from a competitive standpoint.

Patrick McCaffery finished with a career-high 24 points and Connor McCaffery had his second double-double of the season as he contributed 17 points and 10 rebounds while filling multiple roles from the point guard to the post.

Connor McCaffery led Iowa with five assists and three steals as well.

But even after playing 41-and-a-half minutes, he expected more, saying he was upset about a couple of possessions, the type of things that are magnified in an overtime came.

Woulda. Coulda. Shoulda.

But the grit remained a constant.

"I would say it's more kind of everybody feeds off of Connor's energy because he's a warrior,'' Patrick McCaffery said. "He plays so hard, is so competitive. He's so smart. We all feed off of him, I think.''

2. The unlikely three

With Kris Murray and Ahron Ulis watching from the bench because of injuries, Carter Kingsbury found himself on the court for nearly 10 minutes.

He drilled the only shot he attempted, a 3-point that helped the Hawkeyes overcome a miserably slow start. It cut an early Wisconsin lead to 15-14.

His basket -- the second of his career -- was reminiscent of the 200-plus threes his father Chris hit during his Iowa career in the mid 1990s.

"Carter was great,'' Patrick McCaffery said. "He's not a mistake guy, works really hard at his game. That was a big three. They went small and he stepped up.''

3. The keeping the faith

Payton Sandfort dealt with another struggle-filled performance.

The sophomore went 0-for-7 from the field and finished with two points.

A 36.6-percent shooter from behind the arc as a freshman, Sandfort is 9-for-44 from 3-point range this season and despite his 20.5-percent shooting from 3-point range coach Fran McCaffery said his role will not change.

"We're going to keep playing him and we're going to keep going to him,'' the Iowa coach said.

"I told him, I said, 'Look, I love you. You're a terrific player. You effect the game in so many different ways. You're putting way too much pressure on yourself to make jump shots. Just go out there and make plays, just be a really good basketball player because that's what you are.'"

McCaffery said all Sandfort needs is one "bust-out game'' to move beyond his early-season struggles.

4. The work continues

It's finals week at Iowa, which next plays on Saturday when Southeast Missouri State visits Carver-Hawkeye at 7:30 p.m.

But the work continues.

Tony Perkins, still in uniform, returned the arena court less than an hour after Sunday's game ended.

Standing at the free throw line, Perkins took one shot after another..

Like every Hawkeye, he likely found flaws in his game that could have made a difference in an overtime game but Perkins delivered when Iowa needed him most Sunday.

Seven of his 17 points came during a critical stretch midway through the second half, allowing Iowa to open a 48-42 lead with 10 minutes, 30 seconds remaining in regulation.

He grabbed six rebounds and dished out three assists as well in a solid all-around effort.