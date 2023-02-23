Four things to think about following the Iowa basketball team's 64-50 loss at Wisconsin on Wednesday:

1. The deja vu all over again

Iowa's 3-for-28 shooting performance from 3-point range was pretty much a repeat of what transpired on Sunday at Northwestern when the Hawkeyes were 3-for-24 behind the arc.

Coach Fran McCaffery said during his postgame news conference at the Kohl Center he believed Iowa was getting decent looks, including open looks, that just weren't falling.

"I felt the same at Northwestern,'' McCaffery said. "I didn't think the shots that we had were bad. You can always go back and say I wish we would have worked the ball more, get a drive here or a post feed. We typically want our guys to go. We encourage them to take the open looks. It's just been two nights in a row when the shots didn't fall from three.''

No Hawkeye hit more than one 3-point basket in the game, with Payton Sandfort going 1-for-4 and Kris Murray and Ahron Ulis each at 1-for-5 from behind the arc.

2. The defensive focus

In securing their season sweep of the Hawkeyes, the Badgers concentrated their defensive efforts on Murray.

Foul troubles in the first half limited the Big Ten's second-leading scorer to 27 minutes and he finished with a season-low five points on 2-for-10 shooting.

It was Murray's second single-digit scoring effort of the season. The other came against Duke, which limited him to eight points in his final game before sitting out four games with a lower leg injury.

McCaffery felt Wisconsin defended Murray well, but didn't really do anything the junior hadn't seen before.

"They were physical, chasing him around but that's something he gets every game,'' McCaffery said. "They were really paying attention to him. He hit the one three and then missed a couple of bunnies he usually makes and that can weigh on you. We've just got to keep him positive.''

Wisconsin limited Iowa to four fast-break points, the third-lowest total of the season and all coming in the game's first four minutes.

3. The minutes

Iowa primarily utilized a seven-player rotation again with Payton Sandfort seeing 26 minutes and Patrick McCaffery on the court for 18 minutes.

The only other Hawkeye to reserve to play in the game was Josh Dix, who went 0-for-1 with one rebound and one assist in six minutes of playing time.

Coach McCaffery said whether a deeper rotation could help Iowa is one of the things he will evaluate before Saturday's 11 a.m. game against Michigan State.

"I don't think fatigue was a problem,'' he said. "Kris didn't play much in the first half. Patrick was fresh, (Ahron Ulis) was fresh. I thought from an energy standpoint we were fine. We went with our vets, the guys we have been going with.''

4. The attack mode

Wisconsin helped itself by attacking Iowa's pressure more effectively in the second half.

After turning the ball over eight times in the first 20 minutes, the Badgers gave it away on just three occasions in the second half.

McCaffery said the Hawkeyes did not do a good job of anticipating on the press in the second half, simply reacting.

"When you're pressing, obviously you're exposing more areas of the floor. That's why a lot of coaches won't press because all you are doing is giving the other team more space,'' McCaffery said.

"If you're going to press, you've got to read body language. You've got to read where people are, where people are cutting to, where you think they're cutting to and get some deflections and a couple of steals. You can't just rely on them to throw it away.''

That's not typically part of the Badgers' DNA anyway.

"I just thought maybe we were back on our heels a little bit, more than we should have been,'' McCaffery said. "If you're going to press, you've got to go after people.''