The final four: Hawkeyes and Blue Devils

Four things to think about following the Iowa basketball team's 74-62 loss Tuesday to Duke:

1. The misfires

One of Fran McCaffery's lesser concerns following the loss was his team's 3-for-16 touch from 3-point range and its overall 25-of-63 game from the field.

"I thought our offense was pretty good. I felt like we got good shots,'' McCaffery said. "... I felt like we had some open threes, shots we'll make. We missed 38 shots, but you have to get more than nine of them back (on the offensive boards). ... I don't remember us take bad threes. I felt like we were open.''

2. The big stage

With scouts from two dozen NBA teams in the house, Kris Murray endured a tough shooting night.

The junior hit 3-of-9 attempts from the field and finished with a season-low eight points.

He did find other ways to contribute. finishing with seven rebounds and leading Iowa with three assists.

"I thought Kris was trying to be a player,'' McCaffery said. "He didn't force it. He played the game the right way. They were mugging him, they were chasing him around, switching on him. He kept trying and I'm proud of himi for that.''

3. The Garden party

Despite the loss, McCaffery felt the experience of participating in the Jimmy V Classic and its efforts to raise funds for cancer research was a beneficial experience for the Hawkeyes.

"It was an incredible night and phenomenally important in the fundraising effort to fight this disease,'' McCaffery said.

4. The turnaround

Iowa is back in action Thursday night, hosting Iowa State at 7 p.m.

McCaffery said he was unconcerned about the short turnaround.

"We'll show up and be ready to play,'' he said. "There's a lot more made about fatigue than there needs to be. It's a 40-minute game.''

McCaffery said the Hawkeyes will get a good stretch in Wednesday and prepare for the Cyclones.

"We'll be ready to go Thursday,'' he said.