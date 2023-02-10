WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Four things to think about following the Iowa basketball team's 87-73 loss to top-ranked Purdue on Thursday:

1. The one and done

It wasn't a surprise that Purdue out-rebounded Iowa 43-23, although the margin was somewhat eye popping.

The Boilermakers entered the game leading the nation in rebounding margin, averaging 11.6 more boards per game than its opponent.

Given the dominance and sheer size of Zach Edey, it wasn't a surprise that 13 of Purdue's rebounds were on the offensive glass.

He leads the country with an average of 5.65 offensive boards per game and collected five of his 14 boards on the offensive end of the court, helping Purdue claim an 18-12 advantage in second-chance points.

The disappointing thing from Iowa coach Fran McCaffery's perspective was the lack of offensive boards his team collected.

The Hawkeyes finished with eight on 38 missed shots in the game.

"We weren't getting bad shots, but we weren't getting second looks,'' McCaffery said. "It's hard to do against them, but we missed 38 shots and got eight of them back. When your offense is struggling, you have to get a few of them back.''

McCaffery pointed out that Purdue retrieved 13 off of the 27 shots it missed in the game.

"You have to fly around a little bit more, especially when you're missing nine (first-half) 3-pointers,'' McCaffery said. "The ball is bouncing. You have to get a couple back.''

2. The sharing is caring

Iowa continues to share the ball well.

Led by eight from Connor McCaffery, matching a season high, the Hawkeyes had 22 assists on 31 made baskets.

It marked the sixth time this season Iowa has had 20 or more assists in a game.

The Hawkeyes' 22 assists are the most Iowa has had this season against a Big Ten opponent and the most Iowa has had in a game since recording 24 in a Nov. 21 win over Omaha.

Many came of Purdue turnovers, including the career-high five steals that Patrick McCaffery recorded.

The Hawkeyes finished with a plus-nine turnover margin, its best margin in a Big Ten game this season and its second-best effort in any game this season, topped only by a plus-18 vs. North Carolina A&T.

3. The man in the middle

Iowa's defense did a respectable job in limiting Purdue big man Edey.

The Boilermakers 7-foot-4, 305-pound center was limited to four first-half points and did not collect his first field goal in the second half until after the Hawkeyes had cut the Purdue lead to six points and needed Edey to step up.

He did, hitting the first of a pair baskets that gave the Boilermakers a double-digit advantage that stuck the rest of the until 5 minute, 6 seconds were left.

Coach Matt Painter praised Edey's patience.

"He's very humble, very down to earth,'' Painter said.

Edey's 14 points marked the fourth time a Big Ten opponent has held the junior to fewer than 15 this season. Nebraska accomplished that twice and Minnesota limited him to 11 points.

4. The hot and cold

Iowa experienced two completely different halves from an offensive perspective.

After shooting just 29 percent in the first half, the Hawkeyes knocked down shots at a 60-percent clip in the second half. The 21-of-35 effort included a stretch when Iowa hit 15-of-17 field goal attempts over 9:41, a stretch that started with a Kris Murray score on a drive with 17:49 left in the game and ended on a Payton Sandfort 3 with 8:08 to play.

"What Iowa did in the second half, hitting shots and pressing, they do that to everybody,'' Painter said. "You just don't want it to be for 40 minutes. It was 20 minutes tonight. If the game was tied at halftime, it's a different outcome.''

The 60-percent touch was Iowa's second-best shooting half against a Big Ten opponent this season, topped only by a 64 percent second-half effort against Maryland.

On the flip side, Iowa's 29.4-percent effort in the first half was the Hawkeyes' second-poorest shooting performance in a half this season. Iowa finished with a lower shooting percentage in a half only during the first half of a loss at Nebraska, shooting 21 percent.

Coach McCaffery said he didn't feel like Iowa moved well enough while running its offense in the first half Thursday.

"Purdue is a physical, defensive team but I don't think we were executing the way we needed to in this environment and ended up settling for jump shots,'' he said. "This is a hard team to drive on, but you still have to penetrate space and create opportunities.''