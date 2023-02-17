IOWA CITY -- Four things to think about following the Iowa basketball team's 92-75 victory over Ohio State on Thursday:

1. Cooking at home

When Tony Perkins is on top of his game offensively, it seems to bring another level of energy to both ends of the court for Iowa.

For a follow-up to his 32-point outing against Illinois in the Hawkeyes' most recent home game before Thursday, Perkins dropped 24 on Ohio State.

But, there was more to his game than his 11-of-16 shooting. He finished with two rebounds, three assists and a steal.

"It was good to be home again. I had a big game here the last time we were home, 32 points I think, just wanted to keep that going,'' Perkins said.

Perkins, who has now topped 20 points on three occasions this season, teamed with Ahron Ulis to to help the Hawkeyes extend their 11-point halftime lead. The pair scored 13 of Iowa's first 20 points after the break.

2. The Connor factor

I touched on this earlier in the week and Connor McCaffery provided another example of why he is going to be missed once his sixth season in an Iowa uniform ends.

He filled up the stat sheet against the Buckeyes, delivering 13 assists in a turnover-free start. He also finished with a team-leading six rebounds and two steals in beyond the seven points he contributed.

His precision passing, cohesion with teammates and leadership are making a difference in a Hawkeye team that has grown in a lot of ways since its 0-3 start in Big Ten play.

The Hawkeyes woke up this morning in a three-way tie for third place in the Big Ten at 9-6, one game behind the second place Northwestern team Iowa visits on Sunday and now just two games behind Purdue which has lost its two games since beating Iowa last week.

4. The one and done

Iowa has had its share of struggles on the boards this season.

Thursday wasn't one of those occasions.

The Hawkeyes out-rebounded Ohio State 30-22 and held the Buckeyes to a season-low two offensive rebounds. It marked the second straight game Iowa had given its opponent just two second chances, a one-and-done approach that only helps position Iowa for success.

Connor McCaffery led Iowa on the defensive glass, grabbing all six of his team-leading rebound total on that end of the court.

Iowa grabbed 11 offensive rebounds itself and turned that into a 15-4 advantage in second-chance points accounting for around two-thirds of the Hawkeyes' winning margin.

4. The quiet climb

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery is quietly inching his way toward another milestone.

Thursday's win was the 124th Big Ten game the Hawkeyes have won with McCaffery on the bench.

He now sits just two conference victories behind Tom Davis for the most league wins in program history. Davis won 124 Big Ten games during his tenure.